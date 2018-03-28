Contact removes solar price perk for legacy customers

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Some Contact energy customers have been paid 17c per kWh for their excess solar-generated power. Now they'll be getting 8c like new customers.

A drop in what Contact Energy pays for solar power from household panels is fair, an analyst says.

The power company has been contacting 1200 customers who were on legacy buyback rates for their solar power.

Many "grid-tied" solar power systems feed unused power back into the grid as it is generated. Power companies then pay for that electricity.

The Contact customers had been getting 17c a kWh.

That has now been revised down to 8c, the same rate offered to new customers.

"We haven't reviewed your rate since November 2014 so we know this may come as a bit of a surprise," Contact said in its communication with those customers.

"There are a number of reasons for this new rate that takes into account the average price we pay for electricity in the wholesale market and is in line with the average industry export rate."

It suggested households could use hot water diversion systems and battery storage units to store the energy generated instead of selling it back.

Simon Coates, of Concept Consulting, said most households would only use about 40 per cent of the power that their solar systems generated.

Solar power was generated in greatest volumes in the middle of the day, when many people weren't home, and in summer – but people tended to use more power in winter.

He said the 8c rate seemed generous.

"What Contact is offering is cost-reflective It doesn't make sense to pay more for power from one power station - someone's solar panels – than from another power station, such as a wind farm."

There was a wider issue in that customers who switched to solar power still required all the infrastructure to get power to their houses for times when solar was not an option. But they paid less of that distribution cost due to their lower power usage, leaving houses without solar power systems to pick up the bill. "Those costs that they are not paying don't go away, they shared with others without solar power."

Meridian, Mercury and Genesis all pay 8C/KwH. Trustpower offers 7c.

