Auckland lawyer's strike off 'almost invetiable' Law Society says

SUPPLIED New Zealand Law Society president Kathryn Beck says Slack's actions let the whole legal profession down.

A lawyer convicted for his involvement in a $40 million property development fraud has been struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors.

Timothy Upton Slack was one of four men charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to the development of the Waldorf Celestion Apartment Hotel in Auckland.

In September last year, Slack was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland to 10 months home detention for one representative charge of obtaining by deception.

New Zealand Law Society president Kathryn Beck said Slack's conviction brought disrepute to the legal profession.

"Following offending of this magnitude, it is almost inevitable that a practitioner will be struck off the roll," Beck said.

"Mr Slack's actions have let the whole legal profession down. There is no place in practice for a lawyer who has been party to such a serious level of deception."

At Slack's sentencing justice Kit Toogood said Slack's actions had been "a gross breach of trust" and he would be "very surprised" if Slack did not lose his licence.

Slack did not oppose his striking-off.

Slack has also been ordered to pay the Law Society $1810 in costs.

