Historic former Hutton's site in Hamilton sold to Auckland developer Reeve

SUPPLIED The Huttons sign on the old factory in Frankton

The historic 3.54-hectare former Hutton's site in Frankton, Hamilton has been sold to Auckland property investor Chris Reeve.

Hamilton-based commercial property manager and former city councillor Steve McLennan has been working with Reeve over four years to stitch a deal together for the busy corner site.

"It went for $6.5 million. There is at least $3m in the buildings and for 35,000 square metres, that comes to around $100 per sqm for something which is a good central site. That's good value," McLennan said.

SUPPLIED An aerial view of the site.

"Chris had spotted it and it's the sort of property he loves. Chris is a bit of a value buyer. He looks for good, well-located property which will give good value to tenants."

READ MORE:

* Hutton's to close in Hamilton

* Huttons worker laid off for the third time

McLennan said the site had attracted "heaps of interest", but mostly only for parts of the property from people who didn't want to take on the whole

SUPPLIED Commercial property manager Steve McLennan at the former Goodman Fielder Hutton's site.

"It's a bit of a mixed bag - masses of pipe work, some good buildings, some crappy buildings. We reckon the entrance off Colombo St could be a nice place for a food hub."

"However, the site also has a lot of modern chiller, freezer, coolstore and dry-goods space. The largest chiller space is 3000sqm and 9m high and currently used by Goodman Fielder. The refrigeration plant is not working but there are plans to bring it back into operational condition depending on the requirements of tenants.

"There is not much independent storage space available and it could be attractive to people like Fonterra for seasonal overflow, and similarly for supermarkets for overflow and storage."

McLennan is looking for interested parties and recent advertising attracted an avalanche of interest.

Morrinsville born and bred, Chris Reeve started his property investment career about 40 years ago with 2200 acres on Waiheke Island and has since been investing in commercial property in New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

He owns the former Government Life tower building in Ward St, which McLennan has managed for 18 years.

The history of the former Hutton's site stretches back to 1880, when the first slaughterhouses were built and Frankton was little more than a swamp.

The factory itself was built in 1901 and specialised in producing small goods, including brawn, fresh sausages and polonies.

Permission to slaughter pigs on-site came in 1911 and continued until 1999.

By 1912, the factory had its own private railway siding, which operated for 80 years. It became the Hutton's factory in 1926, when J.C.Hutton Australia bought the business.

In 1986, Hutton's merged with Kiwi Bacon Co to become Hutton's Kiwi.

In 2001, Hutton's Kiwi was inherited by Graeme Hart's NZ Dairy Foods. NZ Dairy Foods was acquired by Goodman Fielder in 2005.

In 2013 Goodman Fielder divested itself of its meat business, including the Frankton small-goods factory, to Christchurch-based Hellers, which closed the plant with the loss of 125 jobs.

- Stuff