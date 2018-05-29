NZ is rebuilding, top to bottom, but migrant construction workers fear exploitation

FILE A Chinese construction worker, who came to New Zealand on a three-year work visa, was dismissed after working for a building company for three months.

A Chinese carpenter who spent more than $20,000 to secure a job in New Zealand was fired on the spot after three months in the job and told to return to China the next day.

The firing came as his three-month probation trial was due to end.

His case highlights the pitfalls faced by some construction workers being brought here to make the Government's promises of more houses and infrastructure projects a reality, one expert says.

Migrant labourers do not have a strong understanding of our employment laws or the visa system and there is risk they can be exploited.

READ MORE:

* Applications for 200 Chinese migrant worker visas to finish luxury Auckland hotel

* Chinese company wanted to bring in only five foreign workers

* NZ needs another 51,000 construction workers and it's set to get worse

* Construction worker shortage a global issue: UK expert

The carpenter, who Stuff has agreed not to name, has not left the country. He managed to secure a trial with another company on Friday, and received news on Sunday that he had been hired.

The man, who has more than 10 years experience in construction, came from northern China in February on a three-year work visa.

He spent more than $20,000 to get here, a large chunk of which was paid to a labour employment agency operating in China and New Zealand.

The man was employed by a Hamilton-based building company, which he said paid him $16 an hour before tax despite his work visa stipulating "you must be paid at least $19.97 per hour".

The man told Stuff he did not know about the pay requirement tied to his visa.

During the three months, he worked for the same company at different construction sites in Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland, six days a week, for about 10 hours a day.

He said he was then fired on the spot on May 19.

"No shift was arranged for me on the day. Later an agent told me to get my belongings and leave immediately," he told Stuff.

"It all happened out of the blue."

The man said there was no specific reason given for his instant dismissal, and he was ordered to write a letter of resignation.

The man followed the instructions unwillingly and then drove to Auckland.

He slept in his car on the first night after being fired, having been evicted from accommodation in Hamilton arranged by his previous employer, and moved into a rental house in Auckland last week.

"I was left to fend for myself, and the agent only told me to leave New Zealand," he said.

A letter to him from the NZ-China employment agency stated his dismissal was because he had failed his three-month employment trial period.

It read: "He has handed in his resignation letter proactively. Out of sympathy, we agreed to help him look for a new employer and apply for a new visa.

"Now he needs to go back to China to wait during this period of time."

The agency also said it would remunerate him with an air ticket to China and refund him about $15,000 if he could not come back to work in New Zealand.

However, the man was nervous about whether the money would be refunded, and said he had borrowed a large chunk of it from lenders.

An agency staff member visited him on Thursday, saying it had bought him the return ticket to China for departure on Friday, but agreed to give him "a final chance" to work here – if he passed a one-day trial at another construction site on Friday.

On Sunday he received the news that he could stay.

"It was such a near miss to go back to China. That would be awful," he said.

AUT professor of construction management John Tookey said many employers in the industry were struggling to find skilled workers, particularly in standard trades, including carpentry.

"The deficit of skilled workers is a real serious problem for us, collectively in society, and particularly of them needed to expand the total housing provision.

"When there is a strong demand for labour coming in, sometimes companies will work in a very inappropriate way. I don't like the nature of exploitation of any working group," Tookey says.

Immigration lawyer Lloyd Vivera said overseas workers should be conscious of protecting their rights.

"Everybody has to be paid as per the contract. It [This man's wage] should not be less than $19.97 [per hour].

"Immigration NZ grants visas based on the agreement. So definitely, it was not right on the part of the employer to pay less than the amount that was mentioned in the contract."

He said overseas workers should "be aware of their rights" and "get information from proper sources", such as Immigration NZ's website.

Should things go wrong, they could seek advice from Immigration, Vivera said.

- Stuff