Over 100 Marlborough Sounds mussel farm close, it's part of life says industry veteran

Marine Farming Association More than 100 mussel farms have closed in the Marlborough Sounds in response to high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning toxins.

It's caught the industry by surprise, but a large-scale closure of mussel farms to combat toxic algal blooms in the Marlborough Sounds won't sink this year's harvest, says a 50-year aquaculture veteran.

More than 100 mussel farms in the Kenepuru Sound and inner Pelorus Sound have closed after the toxic algal bloom Alexandrium catenella ripped through the area earlier this month.

With ​122 farms closed and another 128 voluntarily ceasing their harvest while the toxins clear up, the closures are believed to be the largest number since 1993.

On May 11, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) issued a public health warning against collecting shellfish in the area, extending outward to Tawero Point and Opani-aputa Point.

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken from this region showed levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins above the safe limit of 0.8 mg/kg set by MPI. Anyone eating shellfish from this area was potentially at risk of serious illness.

Similar warnings had been given to Hawke's Bay and Bay of Islands. However it was not known why the algal bloom had manifested at this time of the year.

Despite the closures, the industry has been able to meet demand by sourcing mussels from other non-affected areas.

Algal bloom closes 122 mussel farms in Marlborough Sounds

According to Radio New Zealand, aquaculture company Sanfords has around 60 farms out of action but has diverted staff to other areas.

It is understood the algal bloom will filter out in two to three weeks time, ready for harvesting.

A farmer with close to 50 years' experience of marine farming, John Young said the algal bloom had regularly occurred in the Queen Charlotte and Tory Channels, but had not been an issue in local mussel growing areas recently.

With concerns identified around locations such as Nydia Bay, where the water had turned a murky red colour, Young said the necessary precautions had been taken to prevent a further spread of the toxins.

"It's quite unusual to see it this time of year but then look at the year we've had - a heatwave in summer and a lot of the nutrients are there to make it grow and it's sort of caught us by surprise."

"We've got quite a rigid accurate method we use to make sure no-one gets any toxins and generally they aren't high enough to do any harm but we do take the right precautions ... in this particular case with Nydia Bay, it got to quite a high level."

"We farm with all the vagaries of the weather cycles and the introduced marine bio organisms in the market place - and this is just another one of those."

Young said with the shellfish still able to feast and grow for the time being, the closures would offer the farmers some benefit in the long run.

"It's wonderful for the mussels - they're loving it - it just disrupts our harvesting cycle."

JENNIFER EDER/STUFF The closures are believed to be the biggest the industry has faced in more than 20 years.

