Millennial Money: Entertainment by subscription not always cheapest option

123RF Signing up to the plethora of subscriptions and hopping from one free trial to the next is harmless until you forget about them and start paying.

Millennials are driving the subscription economy because it's everything we want. It's lots of new content, convenient and cheap.

Signing up to the plethora of subscriptions and hopping from one free trial to the next can be a mindless, harmless activity until of course, those trials end and they automatically deduct $14.99.

You always realise you've paid for it three days after your trial has finished, and you then want your money's worth so you stay... until you begin to justify it as a monthly necessity.

SUPPLIED Financial adviser Liz Koh says the bitter rule of saving is to pay for one thing, you have to forgo another.

Earlier this year my subscription list was brimming with Netflix, Spotify, Audible, Apple Music, Lightbox subscriptions and a phone plan adding up to about $80 per month. That may not sound like much but that's nearly $1000 annually - just on subscriptions.

So if I wanted to grow my savings, to afford some long-term goals of travel, saving up for a concert or a car, would I need to give some up?

SUPPLIED Anuja Nadkarni was surprised at how much her subscriptions cost.

Not necessarily, says financial adviser Liz Koh. She reckons it all comes down to prioritising.

Koh says the plethora of subscription services available can be tempting but it's important to find what is most valuable to you.

"Subscriptions are tricky because they can seem like you're not spending a lot at the time. But it really pays to take a step back and look at how much your subscriptions are adding up to.

Bevan Read/STUFF.CO.NZ Join our four millennial business reporters on their money journey.

"You might be surprised to see how much of your pay cheque is going into subscriptions each year," Koh says.

I sure was. That $1000 I was spending could cover flights and five days of accommodation in Samoa, and leave some extra shopping money.

Now add a $40 gym membership to the mix? That could bump my total monthly spending to $1440 a year.

That could pay for a seven night trip to Buenos Aires.

But that's still not bad as some millennials around the world. A survey in the United States found one in ten millennials spend more than $200 or more every month on subscriptions.

The Australian Deloitte consumer survey found that the number of subscription memberships among millennials alone has been rising year on year. Last year 32 per cent of respondents had video-on-demand subscriptions, up 14 per cent from the previous year.

Koh says the bitter rule of saving is to pay for one thing, you have to forgo another.

"There is nothing right or wrong to spend on. You have to decide whether you'd like to save a little faster and forgo some extra expenses or decide you don't mind waiting a little longer for that holiday.

"Always look at the broader picture and your long-term goals while budgeting."

I took her advice and decided to re-evaluate my subscription list.

It took a Saturday afternoon to organise and research my subscription plans in order to fast-track my savings for travel.

I realised I no longer needed two music apps, or an audio book app.

I also found a way to decrease my subscription bill by opting for package family deals - they're especially great if you're flatting with a group of friends because you can split the cost three or four ways.

As a result of making a conscious effort, I halved my subscription bill to $40, including a cheap phone plan.

Subscription rates for your convenience:

Netflix - $11.99 per month basic plan.

Spotify - $14.99 per month. Or about $5.60 if you split the $22.50 bill with four others in the family plan. You can share the family plan with up to six people living at the same address. If you're on a Spark phone plan you can also get 50 per cent off.

Apple Music - $14.99 per month. Or $22.99 for a family plan.

Lightbox - $12.99 per month.

Youtube Red - $12.99 per month.

Sky TV - $24.91 starter plan.

Neon - $20 per month.

