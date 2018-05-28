NZ Sale pleads guilty to charges for labelling on children's pyjamas

RECALLS.GOVT.NZ A screenshot of a recall notice from December 2015, calling for people who bought children's pyjamas from NZ Sale to return them.

Online retailer NZ Sale has admitted selling children's pyjamas without fire hazard warnings on them.

The retailer, which sells products online and in 12 stores throughout the country, has pleaded guilty in the North Shore District Court for failing to comply with the product safety standard for children's nightwear.



Under the Fair Trading Act, children's nightwear must be made of fabric that is less likely to burn, and must have a fire hazard information label to reduce the risk of children being injured if the pyjamas catch fire.



The Commerce Commission laid four charges against NZ Sale in relation to three types of pyjamas and a sleep sack, which were the subject of a recall in December 2015.

READ MORE:

* Safety concerns lead to recall of children's products

* PJ labels to save kids' hides

The products did not meet the necessary product safety requirements because the material was too flammable to be used, did not carry the right fire hazard label, or had no fire hazard labelling at all, the commission said in a statement.

The four items are Ruffle Butts & Rugged Butts' orange superhero fitted pyjamas; Nohi's sleep sack pink stripe owl; Joules' junior sleepwear set and Absorba's boys bodysuit in grey.

The commission's investigation into NZ Sale was sparked by a product recall in Australia of the same products, following an investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

In New Zealand, 73 units were sold. Of them, eight garments were returned as a result of the recall, and 15 garments were destroyed by consumers.

NZ Sale will be sentenced on September 25.

The retailer gets stock from suppliers in New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

- Stuff