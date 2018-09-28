Mackenzie District mayor delighted as tourism levy takes shape

Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith is applauding a Government decision to introduce a visitor levy next year but says he has some concerns about how the levy funds will be distributed.

Cabinet's approval of new $35 a visitor levy will raise an estimated $80 million a year nationwide to pay for tourism infrastructure and conservation projects.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis confirmed on Thursday the international visitor levy (IVL) to be introduced in mid-2019 would be collected through visa fees and a new electronic travel authority, with the money evenly split between tourism and conservation.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith is applauding the Government decision to introduce a visitor levy.

About 2.3m international visitors entering New Zealand for a period of 12 months or less will have to pay the new charge, with exemptions for certain countries, including Australia, our largest visitor market.

Smith said he'd been in touch with Davis several times about the issue of a tourist levy.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis confirmed on Thursday the international visitor levy will be introduced in the middle of 2019. (File)

"I've made a lot of statements. I think it's great news, I'm looking forward to it."

Davis said further work will now be done to decide the best ways to spend the revenue gathered.

Smith said there's still a lot to be worked out.

"What I need is to make sure our ratepayers here in Mackenzie aren't paying for our tourists.

"It's well recognised that the number of visitors going through the Mackenzie is one of the highest areas in New Zealand, so we can put some real figures together about that. There's a real need to actually be able to manage our tourists and to provide for our tourists."

The district has about 4000 ratepayers and records close to one million visitors per year, resulting in enormous pressure on the infrastructure, particularly in Tekapo and Twizel.

The Mackenzie District Council is also seeking close to $1m from the Government's provincial growth fund, for a feasibility study to determine a "pathway towards a sustainable Mackenzie District".

Council submitted its application for $801,548 (excluding GST) in August from the $1 billion provincial growth fund to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE).

Launched by the Government on February 23, the provincial growth fund aims to lift productivity in the provinces, enhance economic development opportunities, create jobs and help meet the country's climate change targets.

Smith said they're waiting with "legs and arms crossed" for that funding.

"Infrastructure's one thing, and that's very much needed.

"I'm grateful that the Government has listened, and they are going to do something. I don't want to throw any cold water on it at this stage but I am interested to see how it is going to be distributed."

Davis said he believed there were a couple of options on how to spend the revenue.

"The main feature of the levy is that its revenue will be set aside for conservation work and tourism infrastructure.

"This levy will provide sustainable funding so as a country we can better respond to the challenges of tourism growth."

Tourism Export Council executive officer Judy Chen said the new levy needs to be additional funding to what already exists.

"What's important is that we take a cautious approach to where the money goes.

"The introduction of this levy is to create an enduring fund, that is big enough to be useful and able to fund the needs of tourism well into the future."