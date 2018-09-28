Embracing the education opportunity

Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope says strengthening literacy and numeracy will have a measurable impact on New Zealand's productivity.

OPINION: New Zealand's education system is facing the most significant change in 30 years. Exciting prospects on the horizon will have a significant impact on our future workforce and the ability of Kiwi businesses to remain globally competitive.

Overall, our education system performs well by international standards. The growth in international education over recent years to where it is now our second-largest services export sector has demonstrated that New Zealand can compete with the best in the world.

I have written previously about The Economist ranking us first out of 35 economies in having an education system that provides future skills, and the implications for education systems in delivering the skills required for increasingly service and digital-based global economies.

It is encouraging to see the Government starting the conversation about the shifts that are required across the education system to better prepare Kiwis in navigating the changing nature of work.

READ MORE:

* Indisputable evidence a downturn in business confidence is hitting actual activity

* Kirk Hope: reality is positive, but fears of heavy-handed regulation is hurting confidence

* Laying the stepping stones to an innovative future

The NCEA review and the appointment of the Big Opportunities advisory group that will explore ideas for how to strengthen NCEA is intended as a strawman to encourage debate, and the concepts proposed will address many of the failings of the current system.

Strengthening literacy and numeracy will have a measurable impact on New Zealand's productivity. Some 40 per cent of young people leaving school with NCEA level 2 are lacking these skills, which is undoubtedly having an impact on our businesses.

These fundamental skills are necessary to ensure both a strong foundation and the ability to adapt to future changes in the nature of work.

The proposal of more project-based learning is critical to developing the right attitude, curiosity, and understanding of managing complexity that is needed in business now and more so in the future.

This will require a shift in the way we think about who teaches these skills and how they are taught, with most people learning on the job.

The years spent at school must prepare us for continuous learning throughout our lifetime. This will become increasingly important as the speed of digital change intensifies and the empathy necessary to connect with people in a digital world becomes a highly valued skillset.

Also in train is a review of the Vocational Education and Training system. A fundamental rethink is needed at a time when most of the country's polytechs are in precarious financial positions through declining enrolments.

Though the industry training sector has been booming, there are still persistent and growing skills shortages across the industries that are critical for infrastructure and business growth.

More people are taking up apprenticeships after completing Bachelor degrees, while the number of apprentices under the age of 19 has declined by a third over the last 10 years.

Too many of our young people are falling through the gaps between education and employment. Too many of our businesses are struggling to secure the skills and talent they need to thrive.

It hasn't always been easy for businesses to connect with the right people in the education system – despite them having jobs and apprenticeships to offer, along with a desire to give back to their communities and employ locally.

I encourage businesses to join the conversation on the current education reforms before submissions close on October 19, to ensure that the opportunities in industry are connected to the education system.

Having the necessary talents and human capital in place will hold the future of any business in good stead.

This may be a 1-in-30-year chance to embrace the bold changes that are required to ensure New Zealand can continue to be a global leader in education and business.

Kirk Hope is Chief Executive of BusinessNZ