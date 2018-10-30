Smart idea to tackle employment issues in Marlborough

Marlborough Boys' College assistant principal James Ryan and council's Neil Henry support a group that could tackle employment issues in Marlborough, including at school level.

A call for better job opportunities in Marlborough has prompted the region's council to kickstart a new project to better address employment challenges.

The Marlborough District Council is considering starting a ninth smart and connected group, which would focus on employment, labour and skills shortage.

If formed, the group would follow the smart and connected formula and allow industry leaders from each sector to partner with the council and develop strategies around skills and employment.

Council strategic planning and economic development manager Neil Henry said the council had seen many industry members come forwards over the past few years to ask for help in generating conversation around employment.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The wine industry is one of several industries in Marlborough struggling to maintain staff.

"One issue at the moment appears to be that each employment promoter has a different patch, like how school development programmes focus on just school kids, and so on," Henry said.

"No-one is taking a Marlborough-wide perspective, as far as we can tell. We want to see what's happening and what can be improved."

Henry said while the council understood its role in influencing the region for the better, it didn't want to step into the area without first seeing how the employment system worked and what the issues were.

Staff from the council's economic development department had already held meetings with Wine Marlborough and other industry stakeholders to try and get the ball rolling, he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wine Marlborough advocacy manager Vance Kerslake says the proposed group is a "fantastic initiative" on the council's part.

Wine Marlborough advocacy manager Vance Kerslake, who attended the preliminary meeting, said it was a "fantastic initiative" on the council's part.

"We're delighted to see they've decided to take a lead in this area and set up this labour and skills group to work across industries to see what we can all do together," Kerslake said.

He said Wine Marlborough had worked with the council on employment issues within the wine industry for several years, but had heard other industries were facing similar issues too.

"Our ambition is to see all growth industries in Marlborough have the required skills needed for the continuation of the great industries that we've got here," Kerslake said.

If formed, the group would be Marlborough's first smart and connected group to focus on an issue, rather than an industry or place, Henry said.

"The end goal for the council through this new group is to talk to people who are involved in the labour or skills industries and help them work better. If it works, then the whole system will be improved," he said.

One idea could be that the region introduces industry involvement in schools at an earlier age, like in Switzerland and the United Kingdom, where industries saw pupils when they were 11 or 12-years-old.

Marlborough Boys' College assistant principal James Ryan said it was important to talk about employment prospects in high school to prevent gaps between education and employment.

"If we can talk with our community about the jobs that are in greatest need then we can start to develop those skills and pre-load [students] with the knowledge that will make them the best candidate."

Ryan said it was difficult to keep young people in Marlborough because of the opportunities offered in larger centres.

"We need to be smart and connected on what we offer school leavers. Reasonably priced housing, the great outdoors and a wonderful climate can only go so far with someone born and bred here."

Henry said the group would not just focus on youth employment, but also on people who needed skills to develop their current career, migrant attraction, and people at the end of their career who needed to pass on or advance their skills.

Further investigation into the proposed smart and connected group would continue over the coming months. Once completed, findings and recommendations would then be presented to the council.