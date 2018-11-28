Commerce Commission investigating Celebration Box

The Celebration Box which arrived was not what we were promised.

The Commerce Commission has opened an investigation into controversial e-commerce company Celebration Box.

In September the consumer watchdog said it had been dealing with complaints about the confectionary and dessert company and on Wednesday confirmed it was now investigating.

Celebration Box founder Iyia Liu, who also founded waist trainer business Luxe Fitness and Bambi Boutique, started the Celebration Box website in July this year but within a couple of months disgruntled customers began complaining about late deliveries, some boxes not arriving at all, poor communication and being blocked on social media for complaining.

As the investigation was ongoing the commission said it would not provide any further comment.

Celebration Box sells gift boxes online, filled with packaged and loose confectionery and doughnuts, and priced between $40 and nearly $100.

SUPPLIED Celebration Box founder Iyia Liu.

Liu cited a lack of space and an unexpected demand for product as the main cause of the problems and said the period was stressful and frustrating.

But since then Stuff has received more complaints from customers about not receiving the products they ordered.

Liu's business partner Briar Howard said Celebration Box had since improved its services, having opened a new factory.

"We have continued to move forward and improve our services and products continuously however we still get slandered for being a so called scam? If people don't like our boxes or Iyia they should just simply scroll past," Howard said.

The company's Instagram account was shut down earlier this week because of an attack by an internet troll or hacker, Liu said.

Instagram said it took down the page based on reports of intellectual property infringement, but restored it after finding the reports were fraudulent.

Liu said she had gone to the Police and Netsafe with her cyberbullying complaints. She blamed internet trolls and hackers for the company's highly publicised issues.

Both police and Netsafe refused to comment citing privacy concerns.

Liu infamously paid Kylie Jenner $300,000 to promote her Waist Trainer which launched her as a Instagram influencer.