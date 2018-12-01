If they don't ask, what must we tell buyers about our property's failings?

The need to sell, and to get a good price, is sometimes seen to far outweigh the need to disclose all accurate information.

We are planning to put our property on the market in January. It's an older home and we have done a bit of DIY renovation over the years to help the house fit our family. My brother is a builder so we didn't think we needed to get the council involved on compliance when we built a playroom for the kids in the garage, but now my wife is a bit concerned that this is going to come back to bite us. We are also a bit worried about subsidence on part of the property that gets worse after heavy rain. But we really want this sale to go through without any hassles because we're starting to build a new property early in the new year. Can we take the approach that if they don't ask we don't have to tell?

You're not the first sellers who have questioned their obligations to potential buyers. I'm glad you're thinking about it before you put the house on the market rather than feeling bad after the sale and purchase agreement has been signed.

The real risks that you need to consider are the sale failing at the last minute as these matters come out, or (even worse), you are taken to a Disputes Tribunal or court for not being upfront about any issues.

Research by the Real Estate Authority has uncovered that many people have a very relaxed approach to disclosure when they're selling. Some people justify not coming clean about the property because they think the onus is on the buyer to do their homework. They reckon that if they can get away with it then it's okay not to tell the full truth. They can rationalise not disclosing everything because they believe that successfully selling their property is the only thing that matters.

The need to sell, and to get a good price, is sometimes seen to far outweigh the need to disclose all accurate information.

"We didn't want anyone to not buy our house is what it comes down to," one respondent said.

"We didn't want to open up a potential problem... yeah, so completely selfish."

SUPPLIED Kevin Lampen-Smith: "At worst, if the sale goes through and the buyer then discovers that they've been sold a lemon, you may end up in the Disputes Tribunal or engaged in more serious court action."

If, like most New Zealanders, you are selling with a licensed real estate agent, they will play an important role here. When you sign an agency agreement (the legally binding document that sets out the contract between you and the real estate agency) you are asked to disclose any known defects. If you tell the agent about a significant problem with a property but ask them not to tell anyone else, they may need to cancel the agreement and walk away.

When you're talking to an agent about selling, the best course of action is to tell them everything you know about the property, no matter how small you think it is. They're the experts and their professional reputation is at stake if they mislead a buyer. If you're still not sure what to disclose, the real test is to put yourself in a potential buyer's shoes. If you were them, would you want to know about unconsented building work, potential leaks or unstable ground?

In an ideal world, every potential buyer will do all the necessary research about a property that we recommend on settled.govt.nz because the consequences of not doing so are very real. But sellers must fulfill their responsibilities too. If you don't, the best you can hope for is that any serious problems will be uncovered by due diligence and you'll look like a bit of a fool. The buyer will either then walk away or begin negotiations that take these defects into account.

At worst, if the sale goes through and the buyer then discovers that they've been sold a lemon, you may end up in the Disputes Tribunal or engaged in more serious court action. Neither scenario will leave you feeling very positive about the experience and has the potential to have a negative impact on your future.

If you're upfront with your real estate agent about everything (and you talk to the council about getting any additions or alterations certified), you'll be on a surer footing when it comes to negotiating with potential buyers further down the track. It might seem unfashionable in the era of fake news, but honesty is always the best policy.

Kevin Lampen-Smith is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority (REA), the independent government agency that regulates the New Zealand real estate industry. If you have a question about buying or selling property, send it to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz For independent guidance and information on buying or selling, check out settled.govt.nz.