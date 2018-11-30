Where has the money gone on my expired Prezzy Card?

It's like a credit card - but not quite.

At this time of year, people will be buying Prezzy Cards and other vouchers. I was given one, and it sat in my wallet for a while before I went to use it. I then found it had expired, after 12 months. Where has my money gone?

Consumer NZ has campaigned on this issue, saying that the 12-month expiry date that all Prezzy Cards used to have was too short.

It was successful and, as of March, any cards that are issued are now valid for two years.

This means you have a little more time to use any card that you receive. But after that time, any money that is left on the card will still disappear.

A spokeswoman for Kiwibank, which operates the cards, says: "Any surplus of funds is either reinvested back into the product or makes for revenue."

This is a good reminder that gift vouchers and gift cards are not quite like cash and you should check the terms and conditions of any that you receive this Christmas.

We bought two pairs of waterproof trousers from Farmlands, but both started to leak during the guaranteed period. I returned them and was told they would have to be sent away for testing. We subsequently received two new replacement pairs of trousers, however our next Farmlands bill showed a freight cost for returning the trousers to the manufacturer. Should we have been required to pay this?

No, you shouldn't have had to pay in this case.

When a product isn't of acceptable quality, it's the retailer's responsibility to put things right. This includes meeting any costs of sending the item away to be assessed.

Sometimes, if a product is found not to be faulty, you have to pay for delivery. But that's not the case in your situation.

Do you have a consumer or personal finance question you'd like answered? Email susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz