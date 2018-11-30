Comparing the cost of rubbish around NZ - why the difference?

For some New Zealanders, rubbish is just one of those things that happens. You put your bin out on the street each week or each fortnight, and someone comes and clears it away.

But in other parts of the country, getting rid of your waste is a much more complicated exercise.

There's bags to buy or bins to hire, or even rubbish tags to place on council-supplied bins, just to mix it up.

We set out to compare the cost of rubbish around the country and ask: Why the difference?

READ MORE:

* Waste levy increase will encourage more rural fly tipping, Taranaki councillor says

* Concrete solutions to Auckland's construction waste problem

* Mayors want taxpayer cash to explore keeping all paper and cardboard recycling onshore

First – it turned out not to be an easy task, as the cost of rubbish is something on which it is difficult to make clear comparisons. A "rubbish bag" varies in size around the country – either 40L or 60L can be standard, and rubbish bins can be 120L, 140L or 240L, typically.

But let's have a go.

Auckland is perhaps the most confusing of all the regions, but a good example of the varying approaches taken to waste around the country.

All Auckland ratepayers pay a basic rate of $100.39 a year, including GST, for "waste services".

FELICITY REID/STUFF Auckland is perhaps the most confusing of all the regions.

In the old Auckland City and Manukau City parts of Auckland, collections are "free" beyond that because those households also pay a targeted refuse collection rate of $123.78 a year, which gives them a 120L bin. They can opt to upgrade to a 240L bin for an extra $58.18 a year.

The rest of Auckland is on "pay as you throw". This involves buying rubbish tags from local supermarkets and other outlets that are then attached to their kerbside refuse wheelie bins.

Wheelie bins are available in three different sizes – 80, 120, and 240 litres. The bin tags cost $2.60, $3.80, and $5.50 respectively. In these areas, Auckland Council is only one of the options that households can use for rubbish removal, as other commercial operators also provide services in these areas. (And some residents would say provide a better service.)

IMOGEN NEALE/STUFF There are a number of reasons why the cost of rubbish varies around the country.

It is planned that all Aucklanders will be using this systems by 2021, as part of the council's move to standardise rubbish collection. And yes, there is nothing to stop someone swiping your paid-for tag; but some have found creative ways of dealing with the issue.

In Wellington, rubbish is completely user-pays – households pay $2.80 for a standard bag, or $1.80 for a small bag and can also hire a bin that's collected weekly, for a fee. Council provides a recycling service.

In Christchurch, $33 a year from households' rates is taken for the cost of rubbish collection. There is also a targeted rate for "waste minimisation", of $146.24, which covers recycling and organic rubbish.

In the Coromandel district, households pay between $100 and $117 as a targeted rate, depending on where in the region they are.

Whangarei and Dunedin pay per bag – in Whangarei it's $2.80, in Dunedin it's $3 for a 45L bag or $3.20 for a 65L. Up north, you can also hire a wheelie bin that's collected weekly for up to about $250 a year.

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, said there were a number of reasons why the cost of rubbish would vary around the country.

One of the most important was the cost of getting rubbish to the facility, he said.

"Some rubbish is moved to a dump within the local area, and other places sometimes ship their rubbish outside their area. Another reason is the cost of maintaining the rubbish facility – there's a big focus on ensuring that rubbish sites don't leach into the local environment, so depending on the dump site, it may be more expensive to maintain and keep sufficient barriers between the rubbish and the local environment."

He said there would be an element of general cost recovery, too.

"A larger area and/or a new dump site would increase prices in some areas, as the coverage, or install cost for a new site, would push council costs up, and hence push up rubbish prices. One other difference might be whether the dump site attracts the government waste levy those sites which doesn't attract the fee would likely be quite a bit cheaper at times."

He said some councils might try to encourage people to use less rubbish by charging more.

"However, from what I've heard, it seems like any difference in price due to incentivising people to reduce rubbish volumes just sees the rubbish shipped elsewhere."

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF The waste disposal levy could be extended to more landfills.

In some cases, pay-as-you-throw systems have led to increased illegal rubbish dumping. Earlier this year, Auckland mayor Phil Goff announced a crackdown on people dumping rubbish illegally because "they are too bloody lazy or too bloody tight" to pay disposal fees in areas where rates do not cover the cost.

Goff committed an additional $200,000 to manage the issue, which included increased surveillance and investigations.

Illegal rubbish dumping has been a long-standing problem for Auckland, with clean-up costs increasing to almost $1 million a year. However, the discovery in January of 28 steel drums dumped in the ecologically sensitive Waitākere Ranges raised the profile of the issue.

Possible changes could also see businesses picking up more of the cost of managing rubbish.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage has flagged a potential increase in the waste disposal levy at landfills.

New Zealand has more than 420 known landfills and the Government's waste disposal levy only applies to 11 per cent of them - largely the metropolitan landfills accepting household waste – and it only applies to an estimated 30 per cent of the waste stream.

"According to surveys done in Auckland, construction and demolition waste accounts for an estimated 85 per cent of the waste stream. Yet the levy applies to very few landfills where this material ends up. The levy needs to be applied to more landfills so that it provides an incentive to encourage materials recovery and divert waste from landfill."

Sage said, when the Waste Minimisation Act was introduced in 2008, it was intended that the levy would rise.

"However, nearly a decade later the levy remains set at the introductory price of $10 a tonne. We will consult with the public about the levy expansion and any potential increases next year.

"The levy currently generates around $30 million annually. Half of that goes to councils to help them fund their waste minimisation activities. The balance goes into the Waste Minimisation Fund and its grant scheme to help progressive businesses and community organisations reduce waste."