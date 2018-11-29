Lawyer charged clients a non-existent tax for nearly two years

A lawyer has been ordered to drop his bills by $100 for clients he charged a fake tax.

A lawyer who charged clients a non-existent "Land Transfer Tax" as a disbursement has been found to have engaged in unsatisfactory conduct, a lawyers standards committee has found.

The Law Society reported an unnamed lawyer charged clients a $100 disbursement for either a "Land Transfer Tax", "Land Transfer Tax Statement" or "Land Transfer Tax Statement for LINZ" for almost two years, during which time some 240 invoices were issued.

Lawyers standard committees are made up of senior lawyers and lay members of good standing in the community, who look into complaints within the industry.

The committee ordered the lawyer to reduce his fee by $100 for the clients he had charged the fake tax.

READ MORE:

* Former accountant charged with defrauding 245 clients out of $1 million

* Independent review of Law Society sought

* Lawyers wanted for bullying and harassment complaints committee

The lawyer accepted the "taxes" were not paid to any third party, and he had been wrong to record them in his invoices.

He claimed the charges were to recover extra time spent on having to adhere to new rules set in the anti-money laundering legislation.

The committee found the lawyer breached the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act by misleading and deceiving his clients.

The committee also found unsatisfactory conduct by the lawyer for failing to disclose he would charge his clients extra fees to cover overhead costs, and that he would charge them separately for recovery of office expenses such as forms, postage and communication.

He also failed to provide adequate GST invoices to his clients.

As well as the order to reduce his fee, the committee also ordered him to pay $500 in costs.