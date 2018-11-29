Final numbers show All Blacks help bring in $9.9m in weekend boom for Nelson

The final numbers have been crunched, and the All Blacks weekend was a success bringing $9.9 million to Nelson, despite some retailers reporting up to 50 per cent losses.

Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) CEO Mark Rawson delivered a report to a meeting of Nelson City Council's governance committee, revealing the economic impact of the game for the city.

The numbers gathered by the NRDA showed that the retail performance throughout the CBD was 13 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Rawson said standard modelling methods showed the economic impact of the event was $9.9m overall, coming in over the NRDA's projected impact of $9.2m.

"[The week of the test match] was the highest retail spend in Nelson city for the quarter, and was the second-highest in the last 6 months, only surpassed by the week of Easter which was only 2 per cent higher."

Rawson said retail spending in Nelson city overall in the test match week was 12 per cent higher than it had been the same time last year.

LUZ ZUNIGA The All Blacks drew the crowds and their wallets to Nelson, with a 12 per cent increase in retail spending on the same time last year.

"[That is] around about a $1.9, nearly $2m increase in retail spend from the year before in the city."

The numbers somewhat contradict reports from some retailers who had lower sales than their usual weekend results. Rawson suggested that while some individual shops may not have done well, the overall trend was for the good.

"The interesting point that is a little bit different from some of the media is all retail categories were up. There's a couple that were quite small, and I know there's some individual examples, but all retail categories were up for that week, in fact for a two week period."

Rawson said spending in accommodation was up 35 per cent, food and beverage spending was up 24 per cent, and "boutique and niche retail" was up 13 per cent.

The test match was a sold-out event, with 21,404 tickets sold, necessitating an extra 14,000 seats added to the Trafalgar Park stadium.

Tasman Rugby Union representative Les Edwards said the event was "an outstanding occasion".

"I've met heaps and heaps of people since the test match, and the vast majority of them are overwhelmingly supportive of that test match and what it did for the city," he said.

He said the event was a "playbook" for future events.

These numbers of the overall impact are in spite of some retailers reporting up to 50 per cent losses in income over the weekend itself. Concerns from retailers were raised in a council meeting in October by councillor Matt Lawrey.​

Uniquely Nelson manager Simon Duffy said at the time that the losses reported were not unusual. He said a lot of feedback after the test match weekend suggested it "wasn't a retail market".