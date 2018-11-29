Act says Shane Jones is throwing money where banks and investors won't

The Provincial Growth Fund's move to hand out loans to struggling New Zealand firms should scare the daylights out of taxpayers, according to ACT leader David Seymour.

He said the potential for corruption was enormous.

Loans through the Provincial Growth Fund were announced today by NZ First's Regional Development Minister Shane Jones for the Ruatapu Garnet Project, Westland Milk Products, and the Punakaiki Rest Wellness Centre.

"It's difficult to justify at all. What does Shane Jones and his officials know about investing more than banks and private investors?

"This is a political fund, making political decisions. There is no compelling investment rationale underlying any of Jones' decisions.

"There are good reasons for public investment and it's usually to do with infrastructure that will benefit everyone.

"But these investments are not public good investments. They involve a minister travelling the country with millions of dollars available to hand out.

"Why should successful businesses that provide goods and services have to pay money to their competitors through their taxes?"

Seymour said companies like Westland Dairy had access to competitive sources of funding.

"If banks aren't willing to lend to these companies, they have judged them to be too risky a proposition. Why on earth should taxpayers be on the hook?"

And if individual investors had already made a decision not to invest more in a venture why would a government do so, he asked.

"By not purchasing the products and services of some of these companies, New Zealanders have said they don't wish to support these firms.

"But the Government has taken taxpayer money and doled out corporate welfare anyway.

"Banks have every incentive to get their investment decisions right because otherwise they go bust. Shane Jones doesn't face the same constraints."