Vehicle carrier turned back from Auckland after stink bugs found onboard

Stink bugs were found on a vehicle carrier which arrived in Auckland on Wednesday morning.

A vehicle carrier has been directed to leave New Zealand waters following the discovery of stink bugs.

Biosecurity New Zealand has directed the Carmen, which arrived in Auckland on Wednesday morning, to be treated offshore before it could return.

Three live and 39 dead brown marmorated stink bugs were intercepted by biosecurity officers.

Sixty-nine other dead stink bugs were also found on board.

"The interceptions indicated the cargo was likely to be infested with stink bugs. We also believed the ship itself was contaminated," Biosecurity NZ border clearance services director Steve Gilbert said.

"If permitted to come back, the vessel should also expect intensive inspection before we allow any cargo to be discharged."

The Carmen left Auckland on Thursday afternoon and is the first cargo ship to be ordered to leave New Zealand since the beginning of the 2018/19 stink bug season which began in September.

The vessel had arrived from Europe and was carrying a range of vehicles from Europe and the United States.

In February, Biosecurity NZ turned around four bulk carriers arriving from Japan due to stink bug contamination.

A Ministry for Primary Industries fact sheet said the stink bugs were an "unsightly and smelly nuisance" which could not be easily treated with insecticides.

They also emitted a pungent odour when squashed.

The bugs could attack a wide range of Kiwi crops, MPI said.