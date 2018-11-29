Three reasons to give extended warranties a miss

Michael Hill is the latest retailer to be censured for breaking the rules.

Most shoppers have a vague idea that extended warranties are a waste of money.

Yet retailers keep selling them, and we keep buying.

Here's why you shouldn't waste your money.

1) You don't need them.

It’s All Good/Commerce Commission Herman stands up for his consumer rights after he struggles to get a replacement when his ‘awesome as’ TV blows up.

A basic tenet of New Zealand's consumer law is that things sold mus tbe fit for purpose. You don't need to pay extra to guarantee that.

The Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) gives you the right to a repair or refund if a product does not deliver as promised.

Products are meant to last for a reasonable amount of time under the law, and in cases where that's been tested, it's often been found to be longer than the "extended warranty" anyway.

In one case, the Disputes Tribunal handed a partial refund to a consumer whose fridge malfunctioned after seven years.

Don't pay for rights you already have.

Since 2014, anyone selling an extended warranty has had to point out to the customer how it varies from the rights they already have under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA).

2) They're expensive.

Extended warranties are often linked to the cost of the item you're purchasing.

They can run to $1000 or more if you're buying a car or expensive appliance.

Save your money. Eventually you'll have enough set aside to cover anything that could go wrong beyond the scope of the CGA, anyway.

3) They're pure profit for the retailer

There's a reason salespeople push them so hard - they are super-lucrative for retailers.

Don't encourage them to incentivise hard-sell sales tactics by giving in.

But think about it if:

- The guarantee offers immediate replacement, rather than having to wait for repairs. This is better than the CGA.

- You're buying for business use. The CGA won't apply.