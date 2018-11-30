Tasman District Council gives Waimea dam project final nod

Yes to the dam! Tasman District Councillors voted in favour of the dam with a 9-5 yes vote in the Council Chambers today in Richmond.

The $105.9 million Waimea dam project is go.

After a lively six-hour meeting on Friday, Tasman district councillors voted 9-5 to proceed with the controversial proposal to construct a 53m concrete-faced rockfill dam in the Lee Valley, near Nelson. The council will have a joint-venture partner in the project – Waimea Irrigators Ltd (WIL). A council-controlled organisation, Waimea Water Ltd, will deliver it. Five of Waimea Water's seven directors have already been appointed.

Mayor Richard Kempthorne, deputy mayor Tim King along with Crs Sue Brown, Stuart Bryant, Paul Hawkes, Kit Maling, David Ogilvie, Paul Sangster and Trevor Tuffnell voted yes while Crs Peter Canton, Mark Greening, Dean McNamara, Anne Turley and Dana Wensley voted against.

The decision came after an extended public forum where 17 people presented their views either for or against the project. A discussion lasting almost three hours followed between the councillors.

After the meeting, a delighted mayor said he felt wonderful.

"Today, I ... feel really pleased that we've actually got to financial close," Kempthorne said. "I think, it's a wonderful decision for the district. I know this is very controversial ... but I'm so pleased that we've made the decision we have today."

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The choice was either democracy or greed, said Golden Bay's Louise Coleman.

Kempthorne, a long-time supporter of the project, said he was pleased he did not have to use his casting vote.

"I would have if I'd had to but I'm really pleased I didn't need to."

The mayor said he expected work on site could begin early next year.

"I would just encourage everybody in the district now to accept the decision, embrace the decision and let's go on together as a happy district."

Kempthorne said he would make a decision whether to stand again as mayor, "probably towards the end of January".

"I've said to everybody who's asked me: 'Not even thinking about it till we got past today because it would have been a complete distraction'."

WIL strategic adviser John Palmer, who was in the chamber for the vote, said relief was his prime feeling.

"That at the end, sufficient people had been prepared to not only judge the facts and put all the emotion and rhetoric to one side but to judge the facts and to judge it on the basis of what is in the best long-term interests for the district," Palmer said.

"The thing that's driven me is that I just think this is so critical for the future of the district and for my grandchildren and their grandchildren that I am absolutely certain that people will look back, probably even in 20 years, and say: 'What a great decision that was'."

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tensions were running high ahead of the final Waimea dam decision as those for and against the project squared off at the Tasman District Council chambers in Richmond.

Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith, who spoke in support of the project during the public forum, welcomed the final go-ahead from the council.

"This is a hugely positive decision for the future of the Nelson and Tasman region," Smith said. "It means a cleaner and healthier river, enables growth of our key horticultural industry and secures household water for the huge growth in Richmond, Mapua, Brightwater and Nelson South."

Smith congratulated the elected representatives "for having the courage to make this major infrastructure decision for the region".

"The easier option would have been to ignore this long-term problem and just keep kicking the can down the road," he said.

A local bill to enable access to the dam site passed its second reading on Wednesday by 112- 8 votes.

"I remain hopeful of having its third reading on Wednesday 12 December so it can be passed by Christmas enabling dam construction to begin in the new year," Smith said.

Before the vote, Greening said the proposal was "fundamentally flawed on many levels".

Kempthorne cut short the Richmond councillor after about 20 minutes as Greening outlined a raft of concerns about the project, including the level of risk and cost facing ratepayers, which he said had gone beyond all "lines in the sand".

The council had exceeded its limits and the limits it had agreed with its community, Greening said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Lee Valley location of the proposed Waimea dam.

Sangster, who voted against the project in August and September, said he was prepared to support the motion though he still had concerns about the finances.

"At the end of the day, I can only say we have to be progressive," he said.

Maling said the project wasn't controversial until "we had to work out how to pay for it".

Kempthorne said the level of external funding for the project was "outstanding" and the council would not get anything to match it again.

King, who moved the motion to proceed with the project, spoke of the importance of collective decisions to tackle the issues that faced the district.

Everyone could find something they did not like about the project; the trick was whether there were "enough things that provide the benefits that bring people together", he said.

McNamara said the council's commitment was for "more than three times" its current need.

"This is a huge subsidy for a handful of irrigators on the Waimea Plains for the life of the dam," he said.

At the public forum before the vote, retired British chartered public sector accountant Louise Coleman, of Golden Bay, was first up and said she was not there because of a dam.

"I'm here today because of greed and what greed can do to democracy if it's not constrained," Coleman said.

Over the past 12 to 18 months, a raft of "well-qualified professional people" had presented the council with "detailed rationale" showing the Waimea dam option to be fundamentally flawed in terms of the need, the process, the information, the funding model, the cost and the solution.

"Yet you continue to vote for it," she said. "Today, you choose whether to support democracy or to support greed."

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Security is on hand for the council meeting.

Fellow Golden Bay resident Victoria Davis said people opposing the dam had been waiting for many years to have their say.

"Our mayor then blocked a call for a referendum with his casting vote," she said.

Davis left the public gallery, accompanied by a security guard, when the first speaker for the dam, Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith, was called to speak.

"I'm leaving because this whole thing is a sham," she said.

Former mayoral candidate Maxwell Clark confirmed he was behind a flyer that was delivered to Brightwater residents claiming a tidal wave up to 8m high could hit the town if the dam was built and failed. The document has been heavily criticised by some people including Smith and former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Dr Morgan Williams.

Clark stood by the information in the unsigned flyer, saying it came from the council's "official documents".

"Public safety is paramount," he said. "Councillors, why would any of you vote in support and put 300 children's lives at risk at the school and 3000 families and their properties and pets for the benefit of 12 well-heeled, wealthy and well-connected irrigators? You should vote for no dam."

Resident Kevin Walmsley said he was not anti dam but did not believe the Waimea dam project was financially viable. He asked for two measures to be put in place to limit the financial risk to ratepayers – a full credit check of all WIL shareholders and a capped, fixed-price contract.

Smith said the project was "all about the river".

Water quality scientists and river ecologists had said there was a major problem and the dam was the best solution.

"Please, today, vote for the river," the MP said.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Members of the public who could not fit into the council chambers listen to the public forum speakers in the foyer.

There had been 17 years of debate over a water augmentation scheme, the dam had support from most political parties and millions of dollars in Government and private sector funding had been committed.

JS Ewers Ltd financial manager Ursula O'Donohue said the Appleby market gardener employed 170 staff, 80 per cent of whom were permanent employees.

The company also engaged the services of more than 260 different businesses, most of which were local.

"Our business relies on water," O'Donohue said. "Without adequate water, we cannot grow produce."

JS Ewers' "unwavering belief" that the dam was right for the community and its business, saw it had commit ted to investing in six times more shares than it required.

"Our community, our environment and our business needs water. We simply want to ensure it goes ahead because it's the right thing to do."

It's been a turbulent journey for the project, which was stopped temporarily in August when councillors voted 8-6 against proceeding with the then $102m proposal and increasing the contribution of ratepayers.

However, councillors on September 6 revoked that August decision and voted 9-5 to push on after they were presented with a reworked funding model that lowered the expected costs to ratepayers.

Since then, the proposal has been rolling on towards financial close – when all funding and project agreements have been signed and the work can start.

A decision was required on Friday because Government funding and concessional loans for the project via Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd (CIIL) and the Ministry for the Environment would no longer be available after December 15, staff told councillors.

Long history

The water augmentation proposal has carved a chasm through the Tasman district community. People with strong views for and against the long-proposed project stand on either side of that divide.

More than 1500 people expressed their opinions via submissions to a TDC consultation document about governance and funding options for the project. Many followed up with oral submissions during a hearing over four days in December.

The initial proposal for a dam came out of the Waimea Water Augmentation Committee (WWAC), set up after the Waimea River effectively ran dry in the drought of 2000-01 and the council proposed a plan change to set a minimum flow for the river.

WWAC had representatives from Tasman district and Nelson city councils, Fish & Game, Department of Conservation, iwi and irrigator interests on the Waimea Plains.

Consent was granted for the dam and the plan change set a minimum flow in the river of 1100 litres a second if the dam is built or 800l/s if it is does not go ahead.

That plan change brings with it some potentially huge consequences for urban water users as well as irrigators on the plains. In dry summers, if there's no augmentation of the river, tougher water restrictions will kick in to meet the 800l/s minimum flow requirement.

Some people oppose the dam itself and have advocated for other water augmentation alternatives such as weirs, riverside ponds or changes to crops grown on the Waimea Plains, thus reducing the demand for water. For many opponents, the funding allocation was a major concern.

Ratepayers are to underwrite a loan from CIIL for Waimea Irrigators Ltd. They will also cover alone any cost overruns above $3m.

The expected cost of the project has continued to rise. The latest $105.9m price tag is up $30m on the total of $75.9m that the council presented in March during public consultation for its Long Term Plan 2018-28.

Of that $105.9m total, $66m is a fixed price within a $75m construction contract. There is an $8.5m contingency on the remaining $40m of the unfixed project price.