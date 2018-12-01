Construction worker critical after becoming trapped in 3m-deep pit

Melanie Earley14:38, Dec 01 2018
Emergency services worked to rescue a man trapped in a 3m-deep clay pit on a construction site in Papakura.
Chris McKeen
A construction worker is in a critical condition after becoming trapped in a deep trench he was digging in south Auckland.

The man had been working on a construction site on Settlement Rd, Papakura, when he fell into the pit at around 1pm.

A New Zealand Fire Service spokesman said officers freed the man from the 3m-deep hole with shovels.

"He has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition," the spokesman said.

Worksafe has been notified of the incident.

The man was removed from the pit using shovels.
