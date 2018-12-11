Fears for NZ's reputation after winemakers found adding sugar to wine destined for EU

Yealands Estate owner Peter Yealands (far right) and Jeff Fyfe (second from right) provide a guided tour of the winery to former Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae and Lady Janine Mataparae. Fyfe and Yealands, along with a colleague and the company itself, have all been found guilty of charged under the Wine Act, related to falsifying export documents to conceal the addition of sugar to wine destined for the European Union.

Yealands Estate Wines, its high profile former owner and two top staff have been handed large fines after pleading guilty to the first charges ever laid under the Wine Act.

The charges relate to former general manager winery operations, Jeff Fyfe and former chief winemaker Tamra Kelly, adding sugar to wine destined to be exported to the European Union, and falsifying exports documents to conceal the addition. The offending ran between 2013 and 2015, before authorities were tipped off by a whistle-blower.

Peter Yealands, the NBR rich lister who owned the company at the time of the offending was also charged because he was alerted to the activity but did nothing to stop it.

All of the defendants faced charges for both making material omissions in wine records as well as making false statements in export eligibility approval applications.

READ MORE: Yealands Wine Group granted suppression order as Marlborough Lines takes complete ownership

Under EU law, it is illegal to add sugar to wine in the post-fermentation phase. Close to four million litres of wine was exported to Europe in breach of regulations, although Yealands Estate has said this represented around 7.5 per cent of the company's exports.

The case has officials on high alert, fearing that the incident could tarnish New Zealand's reputation.

Yealands Estate was fined $400,000, Fyfe and Kelly were fined $35,000 each and Yealands was fined $30,000.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has stressed that at no time was there any risk to human health from the consuming the wine. When MPI confronted the company, some wine in transit to Europe was recalled, but that wine was allowed to be sold in New Zealand or other markets.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tamra Kelly, a former senior wine maker at Yealands Estate, arrives in court at an earlier hearing at the Blenheim District Court in November. Kelly, along with Peter Yealands, another former colleague and Yealands Estate Wines the company, have all been found guilty of charges under the Wine Act.

However Gary Orr, head of investigations at MPI, acknowledged that the case posed a risk to New Zealand's reputation, in particular the wine industry as well as the credibility of MPI's certification process.

Deliberate, deceptive and sustained

MPI said the actions of the individuals who were charged were "deliberate, deceptive and sustained".

From 2013 to 2015, Kelly and Fyfe directed the action, with hand written notes which contradicted official records.

Around 3.8 million litres of wine was exported to Europe in contravention of the trading bloc's market regulations.

Orr told Stuff the actions amounted to fraud, but the prosecutions demonstrate that the system governing compliance in the wine industry, worked.

Jim Tannock Peter Yealands, pictured after he won the 2013 South Island Farmer of the Year.

"It is common knowledge in the wine industry that you can't add sugar post-fermentation to wine destined for the EU market, yet the parties convicted were well aware of what they were doing.

"Peter Yealands was made aware of what was happening at the time but failed to do anything to stop it."

A former staff member of Yealands tried to raise concerns with Peter Yealands. When this led to no change in the activity the individual, who was made redundant from the company, turned whistle-blower, leading the a lengthy MPI investigation which culminated in Tuesday's sentencing.

'Very, very disappointing': MP

Stuart Smith, the MP for Kaikōura (an electorate which includes Marlborough), said the industry's reputation had been put at risk by the parties involved and the incident represented a "wake up call" for wine growers.

"From a wine industry perspective, and a Marlborough perspective and a New Zealand wine industry perspective, [this is] very, very disappointing," Smith, who is also a former chairman of the New Zealand Winegrowers' Association, said.

"I think the industry's integrity has been put at risk because of this. I think it's a small risk but it's a risk nonetheless," he said.

"The record keeping at wine companies, is pretty tight. There's some really good processes there, but if you set out to do something dishonestly, you'll find a way. But eventually you'll get caught. So it's a wake-up call for the industry and I'm sure there'll be, within MPI and the wine organisation, a pretty hard look at 'can we put things in place to ensure this doesn't happen again."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, a former chairman of the New Zealand Winegrowers' Association, said the actions by the convicted parties were "very disappointing" and created risks for the reputation of both the Marlborough and New Zealand wine industries.

Smith said, on one level, adding sugar to wine may seem innocuous, as it was allowed in most markets. However this was not the case for EU exports

"It's kind of a technical point, but that's not the point, the point is, there are rules and you have to stick to them. This is a product that lives and dies by its reputation, and it should be a reputation for honesty and good practice."

NZ Wine chief executive Philip Gregan has so far declined to be interviewed, saying the industry body would release a statement.

In a letter to winegrowers, New Zealand Winegrowers chairman John Clarke said the organisation would convene a panel under its industry reputation and integrity policy and consider any steps to take.

"New Zealand Winegrowers is deeply disappointed these offences have occurred, but we are pleased the wrong-doing has been prosecuted by MPI and admitted to by the defendants."

Suppression order

Stuff has been unable to report details of the investigation and charges until now, after Yealands successfully applied for a wide-ranging suppression application earlier this year. Suppression was lifted at the end of a short hearing at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Yealands Estate's lawyer, Jonathan Eaton fought unsuccessfully to prevent television cameras from recording the sentencing, citing the risks of "heavily edited" footage potentially creating risks for the industry. Lawyers for Fyfe and Kelly supported Eaton's opposition.

Judge Bill Hastings acknowledged the concerns but rejected them, allowing the sentencing.

After the hearing, Yealands Estate refused to answer questions about the case, instead issuing a statement saying it was convicted on the basis that it was legally responsible for the actions of some former staff members.

"The company is under different ownership from its ownership when these events occurred," Yealands said in a statement.

"Systems we have introduced, training and comprehensive audits mean that our wines are fully compliant, and breaches of this kind will not happen again," chief executive Adrian Garforth said in a statement, adding that the events preceded him and "do not reflect our company values and our desire to do everything to the highest possible standard".