A stake in award-winning ASB Bank technology hub is on offer for $50,000

Investors are being offered a share in ASB Bank's technology and innovation hub in Albany, called C:Drive, north of Auckland for a minimum investment of $50,000.

Specialist property company Oyster Property Group is quick off the mark offering investors a stake in an award-winning office building in Albany, ASB Bank's tech hub, for $50,000.

The investment in the large and innovative commercial building, called C:Drive, is through a proportionate ownership scheme and likely to be the first underway for 2019.

The minimum investment is $50,000 with 585 of those investment lots for sale to raise $29.25 million to help buy the building which Oyster has purchased from Stride Property for $50.5m with other funding to buy it coming from Westpac.

Oyster said the projected pre-tax cash return for investors was 6.5 per cent for the financial year to March 2020.

C:Drive was built for ASB in 2001 and stands on a 2.12 hectare site.

The building was institutional grade, in the high-growth suburb of Albany and had been purpose-built for ASB Bank in 2001.

It comprised 10,248 square metres over three levels on a 2.12 hectare freehold site.

It was fully tenanted to the sole tenant ASB, on a nine-year lease until 2025 with rights of renewal until 2043.

ASB's lease returned $2.97m plus GST in net yearly rent, and fixed rental reviews every three years offered secure rental growth of 2 per cent compounded annually.

Key features were 334 on-site car parks, a gym, badminton court, auditorium and common areas with meeting rooms and a cafe.

Oyster chief executive Mark Schiele said it was likely to be the first syndicated property offered in 2019. The disclosure statement would be available in the coming week.

The large land holding was very well located and the building significant in size and design.

Oyster Property Group chief executive Mark Schiele said an investment in the building was open to a wide range of investors.

It had won several national and international architectural and innovation awards including the global Architectural Review AR Award.

The syndication scheme was open to a wide range of investors including retail investors.

Oyster managed a range of retail, office and industrial properties with a combined value of more than $1.5 billion.

Colliers International is marketing the syndication of C:Drive with Oyster.

Colliers International syndications director Charlie Oscroft said Albany was one of three key areas Auckland Council had marked for intensive growth outside the CBD.