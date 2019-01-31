Here's a tip for Millennials: Hard work doesn't kill you, it makes you

New Zealand is in desperate need of more tree planters.

OPINION: A line in a favourite song "all of my mistakes, they brought me to you," captures just how haymaker, fence builder, grocery packer, potato picker, tote mechanic, timberyard worker, lino salesman and civil servant eventually led me to my true love, journalism.

"Mistakes" is the word I'd quibble with. Each job - even the four hours spent in the blazing Waikato sun as a potato picker - occupies a special place in the heart.

Each taught me about myself, each in a myriad of ways pushed me toward 35 years of journalism, helped me live better, contribute more, to value memories, friendships, work mates, and money.

Let's start with abject failure - potato picking - which involved attaching a sack to the waist with metal hooks, bending over double and crawling along a row of newly dug spuds, flicking them into the sack until it was full.

Physically it was a back ache, and rotten potatoes were an assault on the nose.

Worse though were gangs of pickers who followed no rules. You'd be working along a row when the spuds ran out, then look up to find a gang had veered into "your" lane, so you'd have to switch to another.

Then it would happen again, and again, and again. When you're being paid by the sack, those lane-weaving gangs were vacuuming up your income.

At lunch I did the sums and quit, having worked out it was mostly pain for little gain.

As Kenny Rogers sang in The Gambler, I learned when "to walk away", though it was more of a bent over hobble.

Supermarket grocery packer was second worst, mainly due to the pay - 54 cents an hour (it was 1972, or so). After a summer's work I had enough cash to buy a cheap Timex watch.

But there too, there were "learnings" (thanks, Steve Hansen). Shoppers want their groceries put in their car, not the one next to it (learning = you must concentrate and do the job professionally, even when very tired), and when a tower of pickle collapses in a yellow, glassy and smelly mess, the clean-up job is hideous.

Coming in at the top job, was a three-summer stint in a Dargaville hay gang, which built muscles, produced awesome suntans, was filled with crusty character-filled farmers and truck drivers. And four decades later, the smell of a billy full of tea still lingers in the mind.

KEVIN NORQUAY Kevin Norquay (left). Each job taught me about myself, each in a myriad of ways pushed me toward 35 years of journalism, helped me live better, contribute more, to value memories, friendships, work mates, and money.

Three weedy boarding school buddies, we tossed around hay bales weighing about 40 kilograms, roaring around paddocks on the back of a truck using an escalator-like device to pick them up.

Once full, the truck would head to a hay shed, where the bales were stored for winter feed.

It was hot work in the blazing sun, or head-aching in the barn, where rafters introduced themselves to your skull - and more so late at night when you were knackered and couldn't see.

Ian, Vern and myself turned into haystacking hurricanes - largely by allocating tasks that maximised our physical attributes. As the tallest, Vern was distributor of bales when they arrived on the truck, flicking them this way and that for us to slam into place.

Our teamwork was slick; stronger Ian worked the back, faster I worked the front.

Our barn-packing was just as metronomic. As we built haystacks, we built teamwork and friendships that have endured the tyranny of distance.

As in life, at times there was disappointment; when the truck worked its way across the side of a hill, bales had a nasty habit of going overboard (sometimes taking you along for the ride). If that happened you'd have to reload by hand.

Corrugated iron hay sheds were stinking hot inside, twine holding the bales together ripped the skin from your hands, while prickly thistles abounded in crops grown by the lazier farmers.

In journalism, those perils have been replaced by computers which crash, so you lose your entire story, editors who shred your wise words, angry phone calls from readers, and lawyers' letters. But none endure like an unexpected encounter with a tree-like Scotch thistle.

KEVIN NORQUAY Kevin reporting live from London.

Haymaking led onto fence building - a farmer who was impressed by our gang hired us to fence a subdivision on top of a large hill overseeing Whangarei.

We lived in a caravan atop the hill, which was so steep posts and wire were dropped in by helicopter.

Our boss was Eunice, who had also been our haymaking truck driver. She could do all things rural, having been raised on a Northland farm. On top of those talents, she had long blonde hair and for all we knew was descended from a Nordic model.

And here she helped provide another lesson that endures to this day. At the end of a grim day atop the hill, digging and boring holes in the unforgiving soil, the helicopter landed with more posts. The (male) pilot asked, did we want a ride back down the hill?

We did, we did, we really did, an exhausted Vern and myself exclaimed. But there was room for only one, and the one chosen had blonde hair, a beatific smile, and the look of a Swedish princess.

Vern and I trudged home, ever so grateful we now knew the Rolling Stones had it right - you can't always get what you want.

Now, as I sit in a comfy office chair with a supplied keyboard and screen, with the world at my fingertips, allowed to watch sport at work cause it's my job, I have got what I want, mostly.

But I don't regard all my past jobs as rubbish.

I'm sure planting trees for $400 a day has nuggets of gold if you look for them, just as I'm sure Steven Adams considers his multi-million dollar job from time-to-time has a fair amount of dirt - playing basketball all over the United States every second day, hardly ever being home.

Always look for the gold.