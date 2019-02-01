Zone Media: 'Nightmare' company goes bust after fire, forklift and fights

A Christchurch film and video production company has gone bust, leaving creditors more than $80,000 out of pocket, with neighbours calling them their "worst nightmare".

The story of Zone Media Limited began in July, with Jacob Williams its sole director and Brodie Williams as manager. The two men are not related. Jacob Williams is also the director of Pride Intelligence Limited and Tech House Investigations and Collections Limited.

In the ensuing months Zone Media, a company which claimed to specialise in filming, radio and online, racked up as much as $82,000 in debt, while based out of an apartment in Ferrymead. During that time Brodie Williams has been seen at media conferences, including those held by police and council.

Now, the Companies Office is looking into their conduct after receiving complaints about the company.

THE FORKLIFT, THE FIRE AND THE FIGHTS

The two men moved into a two-storey apartment in Ferrymead, at the end of July. The property's owner, Vince Williams said the apartment was in "brand new condition" at the time after having earthquake damage repaired. By the time the men were evicted, months later, it was "wrecked".

Vince Williams said when the men moved in they negotiated four months rent free.

However, shortly after they moved in Vince Williams received a call from their former landlord warning him they were "the tenants from hell".

Stuff has spoken to several nearby business and apartment owners who declined to be named out of fear of retribution.

One property owner said the men "took over the complex", taking up more than their allocated two car parks with various company cars.

About three weeks after the men moved in she went to speak to them about the car parking situation and was called a "stuck up b….".

She said she could hear yelling in the apartment most days, leaving neighbours feeling "intimidated and scared".

Several neighbours reported seeing one of the two men drop a flat screen TV in the middle of the road from the top of a forklift, before running it over and leaving it in the middle of the road.

"They caused absolute mayhem in the complex," the woman said.

"It was like your worst nightmare having them next door."

Another nearby business owner said he had "never witnessed anything like it".

"It's been quite an embarrassment to watch them really, to the extent we wouldn't invite clients down to our offices because we weren't sure they were going to get subjected to slurs, slanders. It was quite a disgraceful three or four months."

Vince Williams said the tenancy ended in December and he recovered a $2000 bond, However, a month earlier a fire broke out in the ground floor of the apartment after a discarded cigarette butt in an office rubbish bin caused $15,000 damage.

LIQUIDATION

Zone Media went into voluntary liquidation in December last year. The first liquidator's report released on January 16, says the company owes at least $40,000 to debtors, including Allied Petroleum and BOC Limited. The initial report lists 31 creditors.

The registrar of companies has also initiated action to remove Pride Intelligence Limited from the Companies Office register.

Liquidator Imran Kamal said he had so far received about $82,000 in claims from creditors and expected more to be lodged in due course.

He said in a statement his initial concern was the level of debt incurred after such a short time trading.

"However, during my investigations into the company my concerns have grown due to various creditors raising their concerns regarding the director's conduct and the legitimacy of the business."

Kamal said he interviewed Jacob Williams as part of his investigation, who was unable to satisfy his concerns and was "evasive".

He had since issued a formal notice to Jacob Williams to be interviewed under oath.

"It would appear from my investigations that Mr Williams uses several different names and also has several other associated businesses involved in the same media-based activities."

Stuff approached several companies listed as being creditors of Zone Media, most of which declined to comment.

Espresso Car Wash Services owner Craig Freeman said his staff groomed several cars for nearly $400, but were never paid.

He said he "should have used better judgment" in letting them open an account, and had decided to write the debt off.

He advised against other businesses dealing with them.

A Companies Office spokeswoman confirmed several complaints had been received relating to Zone Media but would not comment further.

Stuff approached Zone Media with several questions about its business dealings and concerns raised by neighbours.

In a statement the company said staff would not comment and had been asked not to be contacted by reporters.

"Any reporter seen or found to be contacting Zone Media Limited staff or following them will be informed to the police and to reporter's management for harassment. This also includes taking photos of Zone Media staff."

Another media release would be sent out on Friday, the statement said.