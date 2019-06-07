Hungover workers costing NZ businesses more than $1.65b a year

Liquid lunches, after work drinks and boozy nights out cost an employer $1100 per employee, per year in lost productivity and time off work, new research from Otago University shows.

Hungover employees could be costing New Zealand businesses more than $1.65 billion a year, new research has shown.

Researchers from the University of Otago surveyed 800 employees and 227 employers online, to estimate the cost of lost productivity associated with drinking.

They found employees calling in sick or coming in to work glassy-eyed and fatigued after a night out cost an average of $1100 in lost productivity per employee, per year.

The study, published in the Drug and Alcohol Review on Friday, highlighted the "huge" cost drinking has on New Zealand workplaces, both financially and socially, lead author Trudy Sullivan said.

The study looked at a range of industries, including banking/finance, education, health care, IT, public/local government and retail and hospitality.

Six per cent reported being absent from work in the past 12 months after drinking, and 11.5 per cent reported reduced productivity in the last week.

SUPPLIED Dr Trudy Sullivan from the University of Otago, the lead author of the study, said the hidden cost of hangovers was "huge".

One in four said they covered for hungover colleagues in the past three months.

There were three components to the total cost — the cost of time taken off work after drinking; productive time lost due to alcohol use; and the cost to an employer in dealing with alcohol-related matters.

The findings were then extrapolated out based on the number of working age New Zealanders.

People coming to work hungover accounted for 80 per cent of the cost, four times the cost of those who stayed home, they found.

UNSPLASH A previous study found 45 per cent of Kiwis had gone to work hungover, and nearly one in four had called in sick after a night out.

The $1100 cost of lost productivity per person equalled about five working days per year.

Being under 25, male, having a 'stressful' job and binge drinking were all linked with lower performance at work as a result of drinking, the research found.

Ethnicity, income or industry of work were not major factors.

Sullivan, senior lecturer in health economics, said the total cost was "staggering".

On top of lost productivity, employers reported paying more than $12,000 in dealing with health and disciplinary matters to do with drinking.

In addition, nine of the 227 employers said they had incurred legal costs associated with employees' drinking in the past 12 months – ranging from $150 to $20,000.

Sullivan said workplaces could set policies aimed at tackling some of the main drivers of drinking, like stress, to mitigate the loss in costs.

A 2015 study found 45 per cent of Kiwi employees admitted to turning up to work hungover, and 23 per cent had pulled a sickie after a night drinking.

The figures were based on an average hourly wage of $29.50.