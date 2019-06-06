Non-compliance breaches tenants’ trust and costs landlord over $177,000

Widhani Debbie Iskandar has been ordered to pay $177,720.56 by the Tenancy Tribunal for the breaches in the largest group of applications brought by MBIE.

An Auckland landlord must pay more than $177,000 for deliberately and knowingly failing to lodge 81 tenancy bonds.

Widhani Debbie Iskandar has been ordered to pay $177,720.56 by the Tenancy Tribunal for the breaches in the largest group of applications brought by MBIE's tenancy compliance and investigations team.

Iskandar must lodge $119,625 in bond money with the Tenancy Bond Centre, and pay $47,600 for committing unlawful acts under the Residential Tenancies Act. Iskandar has also been ordered to pay $10,495.56 in tribunal and application costs.

Housing and Tenancy Services acting general manager Steve Watson said it was a legal requirement for landlords to lodge tenants' bond money with the Bond Centre.

READ MORE:

* South Auckland's 'slum' landlord: How the law works

* Property manager and landlords fined $34,000 for bond and insulation breaches

* Auckland boarding house charging $60 a week for heater

"Trust is a key component in the relationship between a landlord and a tenant, and for a landlord to breach that trust on a scale such as this is unacceptable," Watson said.

The tribunal found Iskandar received and failed to lodge tenancy bond money in 81 cases, to the total of $119,625.

Iskandar has been ordered to lodge these funds immediately.

The tribunal also issued 68 legally binding orders requiring Iskandar to pay $700 each to a number of tenants where an 'unlawful' act had been proven by the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) and was able to be awarded.

"I am extremely pleased with the outcome of these applications as a tremendous amount of time and effort went into this investigation. TCIT has the ability to enforce this significant number of orders through the District Court, if Iskandar fails to comply we will not hesitate to do so.

"TCIT will continue to focus on landlords who systematically breach the Residential Tenancies Act. We will also continue to identify landlords who fail to properly install mandatory smoke alarms, provide insulation statements and – following the July 1, 2019 deadline – install insulation."