Woolworths winds up direct marketer NZ Wine Society

Vineyard suppliers to NZ Wine Society were told about the closure three weeks ago.

Director marketer NZ Wine Society is being closed by owner Woolworths Group after about 30 years.

The cellar director for 28 years, Vic Williams, said executives from Countdown - also owned by Woolworths - had told suppliers last month and also held meetings with the 55 staff to assure them about redundancy payments and alternative positions within the supermarket company.

"When NZ Wine set up it was one of the few companies doing it but now there are a lot of them so there's much more competition. Apparently it wasn't making money.

SUPPLIED NZ Wine Society cellar director of 28 years, Vic Williams, says he may retire to enjoy his cellar collection.

"I'm 76 so I might just take more time to enjoy my wine cellar. But I'm not sure what it will mean for some of the regional suppliers," Williams said.

Market sources said NZ Wine Society did not deal in huge volumes. It also had a related company, Vineonline.

Customer and olive grower Ray Lilley said he had been contacted by NZ Wine with special offers being made to long-standing buyers.

STUFF Ray Lilley says he has enjoyed the selections offered by NZ Wine Society over the 21 years he has been a member.

"It's a pity. I've been a member for about 21 years. They have their own winemakers in Marlborough and they've won gold medals," Lilley said.

NZ Wine Society chief executive Shane Volkov said staff including himself were in discussions with Countdown ahead of the end-of-month closure.

Countdown's general manager digital, Sally Copland, confirmed that a number of roles in NZ Wine Society "have been affected" and the company was working with them to consider other opportunities within the wider business as appropriate.

"We've recently made the decision to close some parts of our NZ Wine Cellars business as it currently operates to ensure we've got the right offer for our customers in the current market environment.

"This brings with it an opportunity to change and refresh our customer offer, and we look forward to sharing details of the change with our NZ Wine Society customers over the next few weeks."

Woolworths/Countdown owns the NZ Wine Cellars business which includes NZ Wine Society.

Endeavour Drinks Group, which is owned by Woolworths, is more directly involved in vineyards and wine-making in New Zealand and wasn't affected by the NZ Wine Cellars closure, Copland said.