TV older than 2017? You'll need a device to watch Rugby World Cup on Spark Sports

If you bought your television before 2017, you may encounter problems trying to watch the Rugby World Cup on Spark Sport - and some TV owners aren't happy.

To watch, you'll need to have downloaded an app to your TV, but it is only available on newer Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG models of TV.

If you don't have one of those TVs, you'll need to purchase an extra device to make it work - or watch on your phone, tablet or laptop.

Motueka resident 69-year-old Bruce Colvin said he thought the situation was quite serious.

"I have got a three-and-half-year-old TV, and I'm in a situation where I've got to spend money on getting a Chromecast-type unit," he said.

Another Motueka resident, Des Peters, recently discovered his television was not compatible with the Spark Sport app after visiting Harvey Norman, which has a list of which televisions that will and won't support the app.

"I believe that a huge number of people in New Zealand will not be able to download the Spark Sport app. I don't think half the Kiwis that want to watch the Rugby World Cup will have gotten around to this and won't even realise," he said.

A Chromecast streaming adaptor retails for around $70. Early bird tournament passes on Spark Sport are selling for $79.99.

Spark Sport will broadcast the Rugby World Cup in September. The company won the rights to live stream the sports event, beating encumbent service provider, Sky, earlier this year. The company has already faced criticism with regard to the accessibility of its service.

In particular, that tens of thousands of homes without high-speed broadband might not otherwise be able to watch the All Blacks play at the tournament in Japan.

Spark spokeswoman Ellie Cross said it was working to maximise the accessibility of devices that would work with the app.

"There is absolutely no agenda to restrict accessibility. We are very confident in our ability to provide the Rugby World Cup to all of New Zealand and welcome every customer that wants to watch via Spark Sport," she said.

"I would point out that for customers who are streaming for the first time, that this investment will open up a whole world of entertainment for them, not just Spark Sport."

Technology commentator Peter Griffin said services at the cutting edge of technology might feel they have to forge ahead and force change, but some people would be left behind, particular older people and people with disabilities.

"It's disappointing that they don't have more backwards compatibility [with older TVs] and I'd say they've been conservative about that because they want people to have a good experience. There's a lot riding on this," he said.

Griffin said that Spark had made a call not to apply wider backwards compatibility, most likely because of the live nature of the Rugby World Cup and other sporting events.

"The processing power and the components in a five-year-old model might not be very good for processing and rendering live video," he said.

But there were enough fixes to ensure that it would not be a big deal for most people. Options included a Google Chromecast and dongles that worked like adapters to share your phone screen with the TV through an HDMI port, Griffin said.

"That's probably the cheapest option. For maybe $40 you can get one of those adapters. Or you can plug in a laptop using an HDMI cable."

However Cross said that some HDMI cables and connectors could be blocked due to fears of content being "ripped off" and were not a reliable option for people.

A Google Chromecast device retails for $69.00, while a Smart Vu box cost about $138.00, which effectively turns old TVs into smart TVs, Griffin said.

But there was still likely to be a portion of the population that would struggle with using these gadgets.

"Tech companies do this a lot. They overestimate people's level of comfort with the technology. I think most people now can click on a remote and there's a hot button for Netflix - they get that. But plugging in a laptop or using Chromecast, That's just one or two steps beyond their ability," Griffin said.

But Cross did not agree that the Spark Sport wasn't widely available and said the company had set out to ensure the app would be compatible on a wide range of devices in time for the Rugby World Cup.

Services like Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Freeview Smart Vu and Freeview recorders could all be used to watch the event if your TV was too old, she said.

"The reality is that the majority of Kiwis will already have something on the list."

Getting the critical mass of consumers over the digital divide probably required a cultural event like the Rugby World Cup, Cross said.

For those that needed help setting up a device, information was available on Spark Sport's website, Cross said.

TVNZ will also broadcast all the All Blacks pool and knock out matches and the quarter final with a one hour delay. The semi-finals and the final will also be broadcast live.