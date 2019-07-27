Energy drink manufacturers hit back at Countdown age limits

A group representing drinks manufacturers has hit back at Countdown's plan to introduce an age restriction on the sale of energy drinks.

From September 1, Countdown will not sell the drinks to anyone under 16.

The New Zealand Beverage Council said the move was disappointing.

"While we respect the right of Countdown to make this decision, this really is a case of a solution looking for a problem," council spokesman Stephen Jones said.

READ MORE:

* Countdown to stop selling energy drinks to under-16s

* Harsher penalties sought for intentional food contamination

* Countdown's bag battle nears an end - plastic bags will be gone in two weeks

"Independent research from Food Standards Australia and New Zealand shows that energy drinks contribute less than 3 per cent of the overall caffeine intake of young people aged between nine and 15.

"This low level of consumption is evidence that the existing framework around the sale and marketing of energy drinks is effective and that young people are consuming caffeine from sources other than energy drinks," he said.

"Labelling regulations in New Zealand also require energy drinks to display a caffeine content warning as well as an advisory statement that energy drinks are not recommended for young people.

"The ingredients in energy drinks have been proven to be safe and have been approved by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. But, like all beverages containing caffeine, they should be consumed in moderation."

JOHN VELVIN/STUFF Countdown will stop selling energy drinks to people aged under 16 in September.

But Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's general manager corporate affairs, safety and sustainability, said the company had consulted a wide range of health leaders before making the decision.

The combination of caffeine, sugar, serving sizes and the fact that children often consume energy drinks on the way to school was specifically highlighted to them, she said.

"We've talked with a wide range of people about this issue and overwhelmingly, the advice and feedback we received was that when it came to children's health, restricting the sale of energy drinks would make an important and meaningful impact in an area of high need," Hannifin said.

"New Zealand has the third-highest obesity rate in the OECD. Energy drinks are not recommended for children and they already have to carry a warning on pack. We're simply choosing to proactively put this recommendation into effect in our stores and that's why from 2 September you'll need to be 16 years or older to buy energy drinks at Countdown."

Countdown's competitor Foodstuffs, which operates New World and Pak'n Save, said it was not planning to follow Countdown.

"Foodstuffs concurs with the New Zealand Beverage Council (NZBC) and the Food and Grocery Council that calls to put into place age restrictions for energy drinks are unnecessary and would be a heavy-handed response to a problem that does not exist," said spokeswoman Antoinette Laird.

"New Zealand already has some of the strongest regulations for energy drinks in the world, and the evidence shows that these are working well.

"We care about our customers and their ability to decide what is right for them. Research shows people under the ages of 16 are not high consumers of these types of products, however it is important to us that we provide customers with the information they need to make informed decisions."