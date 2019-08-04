Adele Ferguson on investigating our banks and why whistleblowing matters

Our big banks are under scrutiny again, and wilting as a result - and that's further testament to the dogged and expert efforts of Australian investigative journalist Adele Ferguson.

Ferguson has emerged as a pivotal figure in the continuing scandals over trans-Tasman banking. Her reporting about appalling behaviour in the Big Four Australian banks - which suspicions at least suggest may have spilled into the Aussies' New Zealand subsidiaries - was central to triggering Australia's 2017 Hayne Royal Commission (aka the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry).

Banks have only been one focus for Ferguson, in a career which has seen her repeatedly honoured by her industry and her peers for the quality and impact of her investigations into numerous murky corners of corporate Australia. But the banks' apparent inability to clean up their act - even as they insisted to the likes of the Australian Royal Commission that they had learned their lessons - has ensured a continuing wealth of material for Ferguson to tap into.

They've provided enough material for a book, published this week - Banking Bad - and coinciding with that, another slew of stories about a big bank bungling its way through a disturbing series of failures.

This time it's the National Australia Bank (NAB) and its Kiwi operation, BNZ, with a stack of documents sourced from one of Ferguson's whistleblower contacts providing the basis for a major project being jointly reported by Fairfax in Australia and Stuff.

Ferguson talked to Alison Mau about how banks go bad, and why whistleblowing matters.

SUPPLIED Australian investigative journalist Adele Ferguson, who has been a pivotal figure in forcing the big banks to account for their shabby behaviour over many years.

What does the book tell us about all of corporate life? Does it have implications beyond the banks?

It does. This book is about the financial services sector but it does apply to the corporate world where the population's trust is being eroded over a number of years. And it happens in telecommunications, it happens in the health sector, it's happening in the aged care sector. It's where profit is put before people, and those people have nowhere to go.

It's not just eroding trust, it's ruined lives, hasn't it?

Yes. It's institutional abuse of the vulnerable. Particularly with life insurance, where you've got people who are sick and dying, and they've spent money on life insurance policies hoping they'll never have to draw on it, because they only draw on it when something terrible happens in their lives.

And then you find the banks had had medical definitions that were a decade out of date, so it made it very difficult to make a legitimate claim.

How do you make a book like this interesting. Is the book just for finance geeks?

Gosh no. I haven't written it in an academic way at all. It's looking at, how did we get here? How did we end up with a Royal Commission [in Australia]?

It does go right back to the 1980s and deregulation, so it could be really heavy, but I've explained it through the eyes of Senator John Williams, who was a farmer. There was a drought on and he couldn't pay his bills, so he goes to the local Commonwealth Bank branch to get a loan for $200,000, and comes out with a loan for $640,000, and it's not your normal bog standard loan - it's a Swiss franc currency loan.

They tell him it's got a much lower interest rate - then two weeks later the currency changes, and now the loan is now costing him $1.5 million.

And his life fell apart. His marriage broke down, and he ended up in a $2000 caravan. So [the book] is telling the story that way. What happened with deregulation is that they just didn't have regulators in place to make sure the banks were doing the right thing.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/SYDNEY MORNING HERALD National Australia Bank chairman Ken Henry resigned from the bank in the wake of Australia's banking royal commision.

Tell us about the original whistleblower, Jeff Morris. Is he a hero?

AF: Jeff Morris is a hero, yes. He was a financial planner at Commonwealth bank and he saw people coming into his branch, really sick, old people crying, hysterical that they'd lost everything. And as he looked at their files he realised a financial planner called Don Nguyen, who was the number one planner for Commonwealth Bank in the country, had been signing up these old people to products that were really high risk, and they didn't know, and then when the GFC [global financial crisis of 2008-09] happened everything fell apart.

So Jeff exposed all of that to the regulator, and they did nothing.

He then came to me, and it had a cascade effect. We put the story in the paper and hundreds of people started emailing and saying, actually that happened to me - it was a different financial planner but it was Commonwealth Bank - and it turned out they had a systemic problem.

Amazing how it started with one dodgy dealer and fanned out from there.

That's exactly right, one whistleblower, one politician, and one dodgy financial adviser.

Whistleblowers also tend to suffer don't they? What was the cost to Jeff Morris?

It was a terrible cost to Jeff, he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder, his wife and two young children left him, he came home one night and they were gone. He lost his job. He ended up in a bad way.

Why do we treat whistleblowers so badly? In the US they get paid don't they?

They also have a Whistleblower Day to celebrate whistleblowers in the US. Here, they're treated like snitches, dobbers. It's a really different mindset that we have to change.

NZPA/ROSS SETFORD New Zealand businessman Sir Ralph Norris - pictured here being knighted in 2009 - may have been lauded for his corporate achievements, but he is also seen as being behind introducing controversial sales techniques to the Australian banking sector.

It's a real Kiwi and Australian mindset I think. How do we change that?

One, we have to convince the government to change the laws so that they genuinely do protect whistleblowers, and we also have to change the mindset of people, that they're actually important for society.

If you think about some of the biggest stories that have been broken over the last decade, like for example Volkswagen, it's generally whistleblowers who couldn't take it anymore and have had to stand up.

In terms of Jeff Morris, hundreds of millions of dollars were paid back to people who had lost a fortune and laws changed, so they play a huge role in the betterment of society

And yet the way they are treated is likely have a chilling effect if someone is witnessing wrongdoing and feeling `why should I come forward?'.

That's right. There was a NAB (National Australia Bank) whistleblower who came to me anonymously, he said he couldn't trust the regulator, he couldn't go to the NAB internal whistleblower policy because a few of his colleagues had and they ended up disappearing. No-one knew what had happened to them, but they no longer worked there.

SUPPLIED The Australian banks apparent inability to clean up their act - even as they insisted to the likes of the Australian Royal Commission that they had learned their lessons - has ensured a continuing wealth of material for Ferguson to tap into.

It's the same with #metoo issues, it's always the person who makes a complaint in good faith that has to leave.

Yep, and then they have trouble getting another job. All these years later Jeff still doesn't have a job.

What's been the cost to you from all this?

It can be very stressful. It can take a toll listening to some of the terrible stories. It's a huge responsibility so that can weigh on you sometimes.

You've described the regulators as being too close to the banking institutions they are supposed to be reining in. How did you see that manifest itself?

It ended up with us having to have a Royal Commission [laughs].

Essentially they became enablers. It's like when you're at school and you keep doing the wrong thing, but there's no discipline or consequences. That's what happened here. There were just no consequences or they were so minuscule and watered down.

[When] ASIC [the Australian Securities and Investments Commission] was putting out a press release about wrongdoing, they would send it to the entity to say "what do you think?", and what do you think the entity is going to say? "Oh, we don't like `misleading and deceptive conduct', can you get rid of that?"

FAIRFAX MEDIA NAB chairman Dr Ken Henry tells Australia's Royal Commssion the board should have told management "enough is enough".

Are you confident that things have/will change?

No I'm not. I think the Royal Commission was great in that it put the spotlight on the industry for 12 months and we saw a lot of stuff come out, but it didn't go far enough. It was too short, the budget was too tight and the final report didn't really tackle some of the structural issues. The banks are chastened for now, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Do you have another industry or subject in your sights?

I've had the franchising sector in my sights for a while because in Australia it's huge, it's a $170 billion industry. We are one of the biggest per capita franchised countries in the world and there's been a huge amount of wrongdoing where you have the franchisor and then you have the franchisees and the workers, and everybody's getting screwed

Regulators conducted a review of our sector here last year and they found no "extreme or systematic wrongdoing." Is that good enough, does that make you confident about the situation in New Zealand?

Definitely not. I would be very sceptical of that given your banks are owned by Australian banks so how could that possibly be the case? When you think about it, a lot of cultural things that happened in Australia, some of it was imported from New Zealand.

Like?

Well there was the Cohen-Brown, an aggressive sales strategy that did very well in New Zealand and Ralph Norris was running the [ASB] bank over there.

When he came to Australia and became the CEO of Commonwealth Bank [ASB's parent], he was very proud to say `I'm bringing this with me, and it's so profitable in New Zealand, and it's going to get introduced with a bang into Australia'.

And it was. It was absolutely celebrated. And then there'd be punishment if you didn't meet your targets and a reward if you did. So it was carrot and stick.

SUPPLIED Former NAB chief executive officer Andrew Thornburn acknowledged the bank had "sustained damage" as a result of the royal commission's final report, which singled out both he and chairman Ken Henry for stinging criticism.

Some here say I think we're OK as we are, and some say just getting the CEOs on the stand would mean they have to tell the truth, and that might uncover scandals in itself. Is that what happened in the Australian Royal Commission?

The arguments against the Royal Commission [in Australia] were, that it's going to destabilise the banking sector, it's going to embarrass us overseas, basically the world will fall apart if we have a banking Royal Commission. Well we did have one, we found a lot of wrongdoing, but the banks are still making record profits, they're still doing really well. [However], there's been a refocusing on customers, and some of them are getting paid back money that they owed. And that's a good thing.

I do think a Royal Commission is cathartic for people who've been done over by the banks, and is a restart for the institutions themselves. And if they have nothing to hide, then great - but I'd be surprised.

Banking Bad, Adele Ferguson's book about the story behind Australia's toxic banking culture, is published by ABC Books on August 5, a division of HarperCollins, rrp $36.99.