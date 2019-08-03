Spark recalls landline power back-up devices after 'smoking' unit found

Spark has issued a recall of its power back-up devices, after a customer reported one smoking.

Spark has issued an immediate recall of power back-ups issued to about 14,000 customers over fears they may cause a fire.

The potentially defective power back-up devices were issued to customers with landline phones over the last four months.

Spark has determined that some of the devices, which enable the use of landline phones during power cuts, have 'incorrectly placed wiring' due to a manufacturing error, which could cause the devices to overheat and catch fire.

The issue was brought to light after a customer reported smoke coming out of the device.

"An investigation determined this was likely to be caused by incorrect placement of a wire during the manufacturing process," Spark product director Tessa Tierney said.

Other "concerning wire inconsistencies" were detected in several other power back-up devices from a cluster test.

Spark was unaware of any fires caused by the defective devices, but customer safety was paramount to the decision to issue the recall, she said.

Anyone who was issued a wireless landline kit this year between March 22 and August 2 should "immediately" disconnect the device from their landline connection box. The connection box should be plugged into a power socket.

The power back-ups can be taken into Spark stores directly, or customers can phone 0800 159 159 to arrange for them to be collected. Anyone who had yet to install the the power back-up should not do so and also have it returned.

"In the meantime, customers should store the device in a cool, dry, ventilated place like on a table or garage floor, away from direct sunlight or water."

Spark said many landline customers were older and not internet users.

"Spark encourages family and friends to assist in making these customers aware of what to do."

A step-by-step guide of how to remove the power back-up device can be found here.