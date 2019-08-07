Official cash rate cut slashed by 0.5 percentage points by Reserve Bank to new record low of 1%

What does the official cash rate mean?

The Reserve Bank has slashed the official cash rate to a fresh record low of 1 per cent saying there was a need for further monetary stimulus to meet its inflation and employment objectives.

The cut is larger than the 0.25 percentage point cut that had been widely expected by analysts and ASB reacted within minutes, announcing its variable home loan rate would fall by 0.5 percentage points to 5.20 per cent on August 14 for new customers, with existing customers getting the benefit a week later.

The New Zealand dollar reacted strongly, falling by just over 1 US cent to US64.35 cents.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cut was good news for home owners.

"We are in an environment where unemployment is low, we see wages are increasing, and this cut will ultimately mean New Zealanders should face lower interest rates.

"Looking globally you see this is not unlike some of the moves that are being seen around the world," she said, noting the cut brought the New Zealand official cash rate into line with Australia's.

The rate cut would stimulate those looking to invest "and that is obviously what the governor of the Reserve Bank is trying to drive, she said.

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee said recent economic developments were "broadly as expected and employment was around the targeted maximum sustainable level".

It also said it was pleased to see that labour market data released on Tuesday had "held up relative to expectations".

But it noted inflation remained below 2 per cent and said the outlook for employment and inflation was softer.

"GDP growth had slowed and global conditions had weakened."

The Reserve Bank said it debated the relative benefits of reducing the OCR by 25 basis points and communicating an easing bias, as opposed to cutting the OCR by 50 basis points now.

"The committee noted both options were consistent with the forward path in the projections" but reached a consensus for the 0.5 percentage point cut.

The larger initial monetary stimulus would "best ensure the committee continues to meet its inflation and employment objectives", it said.

ASB said it would also cut its Orbit home loan rate by 0.45 percentage points to 5.30 per cent.

The bigger-than-expected rate cut is worse news for savers.

ASB said it was "limiting the interest rate reduction" on its Savings on Call accounts, which currently pay 0.1 per cent interest on savings under $25,000, to 5 basis points.

"This is about meeting the expectations of our customers and making a deliberate choice to put them first," retail manager Craig Sims said.

"We believe our new lower rates provide a fair and considered outcome for borrowers while also balancing the needs of our savings customers."