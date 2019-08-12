Merivale Mall mall expansion 'right out of line', says angry neighbour

The owners of Christchurch's Merivale Mall are planning a massive expansion, but nearby residents are opposed to the idea.

A group of Christchurch residents are heading to the High Court to stop a massive expansion of Merivale Mall.

The mall's owner, TEL Property Nominees Ltd, has been granted a resource consent to almost double the size of the mall, build a three-level car park and 24 homes.

The decision, by a Christchurch City Council hearings panel, led by commissioner Ken Gimblett, was made without any consultation with the public after the panel concluded any adverse effects on people, the surrounding environment and traffic would be less than minor.

An artist's impression of the planned expansion of Merivale Mall from Aikmans Rd.

Former barrister and Merivale resident John Burn said he was launching a judicial review against the decision and had the support of more than 60 households.

"You've only got to look at some of these elevations. It's totally out of place."

John Burn and other residents are launching a judicial review against a decision to allow the expansion of Merivale Mall.

TEL planned to increase the mall's leasable floor space from 6308 square metres to 11,833sqm, an 87 per cent increase.

The expansion was proposed to be built on the existing outdoor car park, with retail and food premises on the ground floor and car parks spread across three levels on top, reaching a height of 12 metres.

Most of the 24 two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses would sit along the western boundary facing Akela St and four would be located on Aikmans Rd. Under the consent, TEL has 10 years to complete the work.

The owners of Christchurch's Merivale Mall have approval for a massive expansion over the mall's existing car park.

"I do not want to be elitist because I have no right to do that, but we're not like Riccarton and Northlands. We don't have the space. It's right out of line."

Burn said he was concerned about the increase in traffic because streets surrounding the mall were already almost impassable at times.

"They are so narrow and already packed with cars."

A $10m makeover of Merivale Mall was completed last year.

A traffic engineer said the expansion would have a negligible impact on traffic volumes on Papanui Rd with an estimated increase of fewer than 20 vehicles per hour.

Burn believed this figure had been "wildly understated".

"There appears to be at least 20 per minute on that road at the moment.

Two-storey residential townhouses are planned for the western and part of the northern boundary of Merivale Mall's existing car park.

"The doubling of the shop spaces presumably means the doubling of shoppers, which means the doubling of cars arriving and leaving."

In the panel's decision, Gimblett said no adverse effects of the development would be more than minor.

"No individual persons would be affected to a minor or greater degree."

Twenty-four residential units are included in expansion plans for Merivale Mall, including a three-level car park.

He said positive effects would arise from the expansion, helping the community "meet their consumer, social and recreation needs".

"Employment opportunities would also arise, as would housing opportunity and choice through the provision of residential units on the site."

AMP Capital New Zealand divisional development manager David Cosgrove could not be reached for comment, but in June he would not say how much the project would cost nor when it would be built. AMP Capital manages the mall for TEL Property.

A planned expansion of Merivale Mall was overturned by the Environment Court in 1989 following an objection by neighbours and in 2004 another plan by its then owners was dropped following public opposition.