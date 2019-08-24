Troubled construction sector one of the most profitable

The cost of building in New Zealand has soared.

Failure to repair defects is the biggest complaint after high house building costs as new data shows construction profits are among the highest of any industry sector.

Stephanie Davidson has written a book about her experience of shoddy renovations and a successful Commerce Commission prosecution against Flaxmill whose director falsely claimed he had a Homefirst Guarantee in place.

Davidson went through several tribunals and won at each of them, but said it was too expensive to pursue the company for her full financial loss, and anyway Flaxmill has been removed from the Companies Office register.

SUPPLIED Stephanie Davidson never recouped all her financial losses.

Te Kauwhata couple Grant and Cathy Kenna are also battling their way through the High Court over a bungled floor job in their new home.

The wooden flooring laid on top of the concrete pad warped and lifted. The arguments in the Kenna's latest High Court case centred on whether the builder Peter Santner's new company Cambridge Homes Holdings was liable, after he folded his firm Cambridge Homes 2003 which signed the original building contract.

Before things went pear-shaped for the Kennas they had written a glowing testimonial for the builder which remains on the website of Cambridge Homes Holdings.

SUPPLIED Stephanie Davidson wrote a book about her house building experience.

The Kennas have pursued the builder and his company through the courts seeking damages of $139,172 for the flooring repair of the $747,754 house.

The main case is yet to be heard in the High Court unless a settlement is reached.

Regardless of disputes, economist Dr Bill Rosenberg said when he recently looked at profit levels of different industries, construction was well ahead of other sectors when measured by return on equity, which is the amount of profit compared with the amount invested in the company by shareholders.

Construction companies had a return on equity in 2018 of about 30 per cent. It reached as high as 43 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Economist Bill Rosenberg says construction is the second highest profitable industry sector after mining.

Rosenberg said the figure was about three times the average for all industries such as manufacturing, utilities, various services, transport and retail.

He initially thought the data was incorrect because of the many stories he heard about building firms such as Arrow International collapsing and the tribulations facing Fletcher Building.

Rosenberg asked Statistics NZ, "Is there something I am overlooking here?" Statistics NZ replied, "No. We believe current return on equity figures are a good reflection of what happens in the construction industry at present".

While some companies had gone on a "feeding frenzy" and over-extended themselves, construction industry profits were high overall, Rosenberg said. The only higher sector for return on equity was mining.

At the same time, a large proportion of construction company earnings went on wages compared with some other sectors.

However, stories of building defects are rife - Owen Blackburn said a prominent group builder finished his house 31 months ago and was still having to fix defects.

Fortunately he had insisted on a fixed cost contract.

The profits of individual house building companies are seldom available but they appear to follow the general market trend of rising prices for all existing houses.

For example, in 2015 a flyer from a franchised builder advertised a house and land package in Napier for $491,000 for a 262 square metre home on a 720sqm section, with the construction cost estimated at about $316,000 or $1206 per sqm, which compares relatively favourably to common rates of more than $2000/sqm.

In 2019 a comparable house offer costs about another $100,000 and up to $200,000 more depending on the area, as market prices have risen.

The construction cost of a four bedroom, double garage 209sqm house on an average sized section house at Rolleston south of Christchurch provided by a building company cost $360.000. The buyers cashed up their KiwiSaver investments to fund the overall cost of $550,000 when the section was included.

Home buyer Steven Pask, who is building a 190sqm four bedroom house in Wellington, paid $350,000 for the land and $670,000 for the build cost.

"For us, the huge increase in costs were due to building in a high wind zone and the additional engineering required - but we have stunning views of the harbour and are about seven minutes from the central city.

"Looking at the housing market in Wellington I still consider this OK value as house prices have skyrocketed, and once completed the property will be worth approximately $1.2 million.

"People ask me is it a good idea to build, and my general answer is no, unless you have a lot of time and patience.

"It's pretty much a part time job. Even with a good building company you have to manage them and triple check every detail. We are two months off completion and I can't wait for it to be over. I just hope the hard work and two years of planning and executing have paid off," Pask said.

Another buyer said during his renovation he felt let down by professional advisors when he encountered misunderstandings by architects over compliance issues, conservative over-engineering, and failure by council staff to understand the building code.

Some owners have imported their own materials and features and claim big savings.

But Dr John Tookey, associate professor on construction management at Auckland University, said it was important to keep in mind there was a difference between the cost of materials and the total cost of construction.

"These are different conceptual ideas but are conflated in people's minds. The difference comes down to several things including labour, automation, economy of scale, technologies, volumes used and compliance," Tookey said.