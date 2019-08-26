National would still raise super age to 67 in 2037 if elected, finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith says

National recommits to a policy to raise the age of Superannuation eligibility to 67.

National still wants to raise Superannuation eligibility age to 67 in 2037 if elected next year, finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith has announced.

The party would also double the amount of years someone would need to live in New Zealand after the age of 20 before becoming eligible for Superannuation, from 10 to 20 years.

The policy, released on Monday as part of a broader economic discussion document, recommits National to a proposal made by former Prime Minister Bill English, after John Key detoxified the issue for the party by promising that he would resign rather than raise the Super age.

"In 2017 National went into the election campaign committed to raising the age of superannuation entitlement to 67 in 20 years' time. We made this commitment to ensure the long-term sustainability of the scheme. We will again campaign on this," Goldsmith said.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES National's leader Simon Briges wants to raise the Super age to 67.

"When the current retirement age was set at 65 in 2001, a retiree could expect to spend about a fifth of their life receiving superannuation. That has since increased to around a quarter of their life."

"Those eligible for superannuation at 67 in 2040 can still expect to receive it for a quarter of their life on average."

The age would raise progressively from 2037, not all in one go.

Goldsmith has also floated the idea of cutting the corporate tax rate and drastically reducing regulations.

The discussion document also proposes allowing KiwiSaver employer contributions to continue beyond the age of 65 and changing the default setting on KiwiSaver schemes to either "balanced" or "growth" funds.

The policy recommitment was not mentioned directly by leader Simon Bridges in his speech launching the policy document.

He launched a broadside against spending, promising to rein it in to deliver tax cuts.

"By reining in wasteful spending and focusing on targeted, measurable outcomes we can afford tax relief for hardworking New Zealanders," Bridges said.

South Islanders share their thoughts on having working two years longer before they can receive superannuation, in this video from 2017.

PROPOSAL: CUT CORPORATE TAX RATE

In the discussion document launched on Monday National floated the idea of cutting the corporate tax rate from 28 per cent.

This is not a direct promise but is instead a "proposal".

The party also wants to look at "accelerated depreciation" for business assets and targeted tax cuts for small businesses.

Bridges said the party wanted to "light a regulations bonfire".

"A National Government will repeal 100 regulations in our first six months in Government and we'll eliminate two old regulations for every new one we introduce," Bridges said.

"We need to regularly test whether regulations are still needed, remove barriers to new businesses entering markets and streamline unnecessarily slow and expensive bureaucratic procedures."

"That's why we'll require future governments and regulatory agencies to undertake at least one regulatory simplification process every three years that looks at reducing the complexity and number of regulations."

SUPER AGE A 'THIRD RAIL'

The Super age has long been a controversial issue in New Zealand politics.

John Key managed to shake the image that National wanted to cut it back by promising he would sooner resign than raise the Super age.

Labour proposed raising the super age to 67 by 2020 during the 2014 election.

In 2017 it committed itself to keeping the age at 65, but increasing contributions to the Cullen Fund to keep it affordable.

A recent 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll found 68 per cent of Kiwis supported keeping the age at 65.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Former PM John Key detoxified the issue for National while he was in power by promising that he would resign rather than raise the Super age.

Bridges noted that he himself would be hit by the change as someone born after 1972.

"The reality is for people like me, while it will mean that I won't get Super til 67, New Zealanders are living longer and getting Super for longer," Bridges said.

He said it was right to take so long to actually implement the policy as people close to retirement deserved certainty.

"It's not fair if you are 55 today and you've been counting on retiring at 65 to bring it in in that short duration."

He said the policy of doubling the residency requirement was "a fair go". He said the party hadn't thought through any special cases around refugees' super eligibility yet.

"If you've been in New Zealand for nine and a half years, then to get Super for thirty years, that's not a fair go on the taxpayer," Bridges said.

LABOUR AND NZ FIRST REJECT PLAN

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident Superannuation could be made sustainable with the Cullen fund her Government has restarted payments to.

She said no Government she led would ever budge on the age of supernannuation, despite the fact she had campaigned on raising it in 2014.

Ardern said through that process a lot was learnt about people in manual jobs who could not easily work past 65.

NZ First leader Winston Peters savaged the policy and suggested National couldn't be trusted to keep their word on the issue.

"They have proposed this change will take place in 20 years' time, but how can we believe it won't be sooner?" Peters said.

"The National Party cannot be trusted on superannuation, and their record is littered with broken promises. They increased Labour's superannuation surtax in 1990, after promising to abolish it, no ifs, no buts, no maybes."

Peters was a part of the Cabinet that made that decision, and is the only current MP who was.

"New Zealand First is the sole voice in Parliament that has consistently advocated for keeping the Superannuation age at 65," Peters said.

"We ensured, in coalition negotiations, that the age would not be raised during this term of Parliament. We will continue advocating for the retention of the current retirement age into the future."