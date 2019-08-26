Flattening Auckland property market slashes retirement village operator's profits

Metlifecare's new Gulf Rise retirement village at Red Beach has its first residents.

One of the country's largest retirement village operators, Metlifecare, is feeling the pinch of a slowing Auckland property market and rising construction costs.

Metlifecare's 25 villages rose $53.9 million in value over the 12 months to June 2019, much less than the spectacular $132.7m they rose the previous year.

That drove the company's profits down 68 per cent to $39.2m in the June 2019 year, compared to the previous year's $122.6m.

Metlifecare chief executive Glen Sowry says the Auckland property market is challenging.

​Metlifecare's villages are located mostly in Auckland, north of Auckland and Tauranga.

However the company's "underlying profit" which excludes the ups and downs of its property values, was 3.8 per cent higher at $90.5m

Its total revenue rose 9 per cent to $213m which included higher sales volumes, prices and margins as well as higher deferred management fees and care revenues.

Chief executive Glen Sowry called the environment "challenging", but demand for its villages remained strong over the year.

The Auckland property market, like any other city, had "micro climates" with some areas doing well and others not and Metlifecare was exposed to the total market.

While Westpac Bank was the most bullish of the economic forecasters on property with its chief economist forecasting 7 per cent house price inflation each year for the next two years in Auckland, Metlifecare was assuming more modest property inflation growth in the next couple of years then slowly ticking up to 3 per cent ongoing, Sowry said.

The cost of "vertical construction" was rising. Historically the high costs had been recovered with higher prices.

The company had adjusted its building programme and processes to ensure new development remained profitable.

"We have made programme timing changes in the short term, to ensure our vertical construction model meets significant market changes to retain development margins," Sowry said.

"We have confidence in our strategy of building in high value locations, the design and market characteristics of our new village pipeline and our ability to deliver profitable developments in a changed market," he said.

The company's development margin has fallen to 21 per cent from about 27 per cent 12 months ago.

Sowry said Metlifecare's result was credible in a challenging market. Sales volumes of new and existing units increased as did the margins the company earned. That reflected the quality of the portfolio and services offered.

Supplied Metlifecare's development margin has fallen to 21 per cent in the June 2019 year from 27 per cent the year before.

Metlifecare sold and settled 7 per cent more Occupation Rights Agreements (ORAs) for new and existing units than the previous year and those sales brought in 6 per cent higher average prices.

It knotched up 354 resales of independent living units and serviced apartments for the June 2019 year bringing in $71.5m of resale gains.

The average resale margin was 35 per cent and the average resale price was $572,000, 5.5 per cent more than the year before.

The average sale price for a new unit was $711,000, 2.5 per cent higher than the year before, and less that the almost 10 per cent jump in the price of a new unit between 2017 and 2018.

However, the average price of new serviced apartments has fallen for two years. The average price was $373,000 in the June 2019 year, 7 per cent lower than the year before and 18 per cent lower than two years before.

Sowry said the fall in the average price of the new serviced apartments was due to their locations. The serviced apartments in 2017 were likely to have been in the more expensive Greenwich Gardens village and the service apartments sold this year were in the less expensive Somervale village in the Bay of Plenty.

During the year Metlifecare invested about $240m in new villages and in developing existing villages. During the year the first residents entered the new Gulf Rise village at Red Beach.

Metlifecare expects to deliver 80 new units by the end of 2019 and 280 units and beds are expected to be under construction for delivery in the 2021 financial year. Its total assets rose over the year by 7 per cent to $3.5 billion.