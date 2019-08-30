Director of controversial West Coast waste-to-energy plant steps down

Mark Mellsop-Melssen, spokesman for Westland not Wasteland, is organising a public meeting in opposition to the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Hokitika.

A new European partner of a controversial waste-to-energy plant for the West Coast is Chinese-owned, despite suggestions its former Chinese backers were taking a backseat.

Renew Energy hopes to apply for resource consent for a Hokitika plant in mid-2020 and commission it in 2022. It would burn 1000 tonnes of rubbish every day to create 28 mega watts of power, up to 60 direct jobs and 150 more in construction. A group has formed in opposition to the plant.

Renew had previously announced its international partner was China Tianying, when the plant was mooted for Westport.

Former Renew Energy director Kevin Stratful told a public meeting in Hokitika in July the company was no longer going to use Chinese technology. It had a new European partner, but he could not reveal who that was.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Development West Coast consultant Kevin Stratful has resigned as director of Renew Energy.

READ MORE:

​* Renew Energy says it won't stockpile waste for waste-to-energy plant

* Waste-to-energy plant contractor under investigation for baled waste in Christchurch

* Waste-to-energy plant proposal fails to wow West Coast residents

* West Coast giant incinerator will bring jobs, electricity and a mountain of toxic waste

* Plans for waste-to-energy plant withdrawn from Westport now mooted for Hokitika

* Why did West Coast plans for a waste-to-energy plant fail?

He later told Stuff China Tianying would still be involved in building the plant, but would use European technology.

Emails released by the Westland District Council under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show Renew has reached an agreement with Urbaser, which is owned by China Tianying.

The Westland District Council redacted the name of the companies but the emails show the European partner is the owner of a waste-to-energy plant in Mallorca, which Stratful used as an example of waste-to-energy technology in his presentation to the July meeting. Urbaser owns the Mallorca plant.

Before the public meeting, ​Stratful wrote to Westland Milk Products (WMP) chief operating officer Craig Betty on July 17 telling him Renew had reached an agreement with Urbaser.

"Whilst [China Tianying] is one of the stakeholders in [Urbaser], mainly to gain access to the technology, the direct partner will be between [Urbaser] and Renew Energy. I believe we should think about an answer for what maybe an obvious question at next week's meeting. What is WMP involvement in the plant?"

Toni Brendish replied she was happy for Stratful to release a statement which said Westland Milk Products had been in discussions with Renew about how it could support the potential plant.

SUPPLIED Former Renew Energy Ltd chief executive David McGregor says he hasn't been involved in the company since April.

"Clearly, such a plant, if a commitment is made to build it, has real possibilities for us as an alternative energy source to provide the hot water and steam needed by our plant. It would also considerably reduce Westland's environmental footprint and strengthen the sustainability of the dairy industry on the West Coast."

It appears Stratful is still involved in Renew Energy Ltd despite no longer being a director. Current director Paul Taylor confirmed Stratful was still the company's spokesman but was on holiday until September 9.

He was removed from the Companies Office register on August 22 – the same day he spoke to Stuff on behalf of the company about its plans not to store waste ahead of the plant being consented.

S﻿tratful also works as an economic development consultant to Development West Coast (DWC).

Development West Coast chief executive Chris Mackenzie said Stratful had told him he had resigned from his position as director of Renew Energy. Stratful remained as a consultant for DWC for 30 hours a week, he said.

Former Renew Energy chief executive David McGregor said he had not been involved with Renew Energy since April.

He did not want to reveal why he resigned. He is now working for Steel & Tube.

Stratful told Stuff in July McGregor was still working with the company on "the technical side" of the business.

McGregor said he provided the company with free technical advice because he was "100 per cent" passionate about waste-to-energy technology and hoped a plant would be built in New Zealand.

The three remaining Renew Energy directors are listed as Leonard Hugh Grey, Mark McIntyre, and Paul Taylor.