Dozens of jobs lost in Mid-Canterbury as Silver Fern Farms closes pelt house

More than 40 people have been offered redundancy as Silver Fern Farms confirms it plans to close down its pelt house near Ashburton.

The company said in a statement on Friday that it would close its Fairton pelt house and consolidate pelt volumes at its Finegand site in Balclutha. The confirmation came less than two weeks after workers were told of the proposal.

All 44 workers at the Fairton site had been offered redundancy or possible jobs at other Silver Fern Farms sites in the region.

Operations general manager Mark Leslie said the company understood the decision would have a "significant impact" on the Fairton workers, as well as four staff preparing pelts at Pareora, south of Timaru, who it also met with on Friday.

"We let our people know that we appreciated the professional way they went through this consultation process, that we value their skills and welcome the chance to retain them at our other sites."

Leslie said the company had set up a resource centre to help those affected find new jobs.

Silver Fern Farms had investigated alternative options for processing pelts with others in the industry.

Mary-Jo Tohill/Stuff Silver Fern Farms is closing its pelthouse near Ashburton, making 44 workers redundant.

Continued low sheepmeat numbers and large overheads at the Fairton site meant it was not sustainable to keep the pelt house open, the company said.

Pelt processors were also getting low returns from the global market.

"We now intend to consolidate our volumes at our Finegand pelt preparation facility, bringing efficiency gains through this early part of the pelting process," Leslie said.

"We will then use specialist pelt processors to finish the products. We believe there is mutual benefit in this process and we will be running a process to determine the best fit for our needs."

Silver Fern Farms will investigate future options for the Fairton farm.

GEORGE HEARD/Stuff.co.nz Silver Fern Farms closed much of its Ashburton plant in May 2017, cutting 370 jobs, in May 2017.

In May 2017, the company closed its abattoir at the site, axing 370 jobs, following a two-week consultation.

Workers were given redundancy and offered jobs at its other meat processing plants in Christchurch, Timaru and the West Coast.

The pelt house, where pelts are "pickled" in the early stages of being turned into leather, had remained open.