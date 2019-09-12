Customers bummed out after innovative toilet paper business collapse

Buyers waiting for delivery of innovative eco-products invented by a Nelson man have been told the enterprise has collapsed.

Nelson man Mohi Healey attracted national attention earlier this year when he introduced his concept of an eco-friendly, stone-based alternative to traditional toilet paper which dissolved completely within 60 seconds of flushing.

Healey raised more than $70,000 in crowd funding in four weeks with 910 backers who are now out of pocket. A number of people contacted Stuff this week when they did not hear back from Healey in the past three weeks after asking about the delivery of their orders.

Numerous attempts by Stuff to contact Healey since Monday have gone unanswered.

READ MORE:

* Entrepreneurial Nelson fisherman rolls out stone-based toilet paper alternative

* Nelson fisherman making a difference with beer-related plastic alternative

In a long email sent to purchasers on Thursday, Healey announced the RockRoll business was no more.

Sarah Horn Interest was huge in Mohi Healey's RockRoll toilet paper alternative when a crowdfunding drive was launched in June. This week, Healey announced the enterprise been shut down.

"In a nutshell, to answer your questions of where the RockRoll project is currently at - the entire operation is teetering on the brink of complete failure," he said in the email. "When I prototyped the material that would become RockRoll toilet paper, I made the mistake of assuming that if I had made the prototype sheets, I could easily expand the method into a commercial scale of production."

Healey cited a combination of mental health issues, business inexperience and being overwhelmed by the time and resources required as factors in the failure.

A deckhand on the Sanford-owned deep sea factory trawler San Enterprise at the time, Healey left his job to focus solely on the RockRoll vision.

"Demand far exceeded the supply ability, I had a death in the family, I was juggling working 18 hours a day developing ... two new products on top of raising a one year old as a solo parent, and the tableting machinery was taken far longer than expected to arrive and get set up, and I collapsed."

Healy said he realised he was not able to build a machine locally to make the product so invested a "mass proportion" of the crowd-funding with a Chinese manufacturer.

"Devastatingly, the concept was deemed unfeasible to produce this material at scale - unfeasible for highly efficient and skilled professionals in this field, let alone this inexperienced, lone kiwi guy with an idea."

SUPPLIED Mohi Healey left his job to focus solely on the RockRoll vision.

He said a key stakeholder who had agreed to supply the calcium carbonate also backed out before he had secured a supply agreement.

RockRoll was incorporated under the NZ Companies register on August 5, with Healey listed as the sole director.

Mohi launched a follow-up product - a highly-concentrated dishwashing tablet called Ecotab - in mid-August.

Healy said Ecotab was his "eureka moment" of trying to redeem the loses he had incurred.

"I thought would save my name and add value to the orders that RockRoll pledgers had made (which weren't going to be fulfilled)."

He said he had invested the "remaining money I had left, from two years of personal savings, into the material, packaging, equipment and marketing of Ecotabs".

Healey said he had now exhausted all funds and was left with a bulk supply of effervescent dish washing powders ready to be tabletised.

He would now rely on customer feedback to make decisions on how to proceed with any refunds, but was willing to repay as much of the full $72,000 within 24 months.

One Auckland customer, who did not want to be named, bought both products starting with the RockRoll in June.

"I was impressed that we can do something without having to cut down trees - I'm a real greenie at heart - and I loved to support that young guy making his way in the world and saving it at the same time."

Following the announcement that RockRoll had ceased, her reaction was measured.

"My heart goes out to the guy - but good on him for trying."

"I would say I was 10-20 per cent skeptical - so that's why I went for a $30 package - I'm not too devastated - but there's a lot of others who had put a lot more into it."

Auckland customer Brooke Hutchings had been waiting since August 16 for her Ecotab product to arrive.

An email came about the shipping on the August 23 but it had been complete radio silence since then, she said.

"I've got my own start-up business so I know it can be hard - you can promise the world but sometimes it doesn't happen," she said.

Following the announcement Hutchings said while the situation was unfortunate for Healey she was disappointed that so many people had been let down.

"The same level of care and effort that went into writing that email needs to be put towards all the customers - everyone who has spent money needs to be refunded and that's not just RockRoll, but also the Ecotab people who have heard nothing until now."

Healey first gained national publicity as a winner of DB Export's 'Save the Entire World' competition.

His idea for a biodegradable plastic beer cup made from brewing byproducts earned him a $30,000 prototype fund, and a $10,000 cash prize.

It is understood he was still working to produce this product later in the year.

.