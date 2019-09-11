Nelson overtakes Otago as wine producing region

Gary Neale from Brightwater Vineyards says Nelson's climate allows growers to produce a range of wines.

Nelson has overtaken Central Otago as the country's fourth biggest wine producing region, according to new data from the wine industry.

The amount of grapes harvested for wine production rose by 36 per cent in Nelson and Tasman district this year compared to last, making up 3.1 per cent of New Zealand's total, the figures from New Zealand Winegrowers showed.

That was just above Central Otago's 3 per cent.

The country's powerhouse wine region remains Marlborough which produced 76.6 per cent, followed by Hawke's Bay's with 9.3 per cent and Gisborne's 4.1 per cent.

In Nelson, grapes used to make sauvignon blanc, gewurtzraminer, sauvignon gris, syrah, viognier and Albarino saw the biggest rise in volumes, with production up across nearly 90 per cent of varietals.

Supplied More people are recognising the high quality of Nelson wines, the region's winemakers say, after upping production to become the country's fourth biggest wine producing region this year.

Recently-elected chairman of Nelson Winegrowers, Paul Miles, said the rise was partly down to better growing conditions last season.

But it also reflected a growing demand for the region's wine, which was gaining increased recognition outside the region for its high quality, he said.

"We provide a lot of varietals very well," said Miles, who co-owns the Riwaka River Estate vineyard.

"It is a fantastic region for growing grapes, we have a great climate, we have exceptional skills from the growing, right through to the wine-making.

"The press is realising this, and as a result we are starting to get a lot more interest."

Supplied

Nelson is home to around 30 wine producers, most producing at least three varieties.

The region's wine market was "definitely buoyant", Miles said.

"We've focused a lot on creating information that allows wine critics to come here. Word is getting out now that we really are a serious wine producing region."

Gary Neale from Brightwater Vineyards, which has won trophies for its pinot noir, chardonnay and riesling, said Nelson's climate allowed wine producers to nurture a wide range of grapes.

The vineyard brought in "pretty much" their target amount of grapes for the 2019 vintage, most consisting of its biggest varietal sauvignon blanc, in contrast to 2018, when volumes were below target because of unfavourable weather.

The quality of Nelson wine had been under-recognised, and changes in Nelson's wine industry, with some wineries being taken over, were "refreshing", he said.

Nelson was getting more recognition for pinot noir, with vines maturing and yielding good results.

Chocolate Dog Studio Nelson Winegrowers chairman Paul Miles, shown here with Chilli the dog during pinot noir harvesting at Riwaka River Esate, says the region produces a lot of varietals very well.

Judy Finn, director of Neudorf Vineyards, said wine production each year would vary, but Nelson as a region was growing.

"There is increasing investment in the region and large wineries, from say Booster having taken over Mahana and Waimea Estate."

There were also smaller investments, which boded well for the future, Finn said.

The region's wineries worked well together, she said.

"This is the Provence of New Zealand, we've got wonderful small wineries producing very much from the Burgundian style, small family wineries producing a couple of varieties at the top of their game."

The area would do well to have a "glamour winery" with an international marketing budget, that was prepared to invest in the region, to help promote it, she suggested.