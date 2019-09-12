Former Denny's NZ boss unjustifiably dismissed by food chain

Cleitest Fernandez set up his own restaurant after a falling out with Denny's NZ but it only lasted a year and went into liquidation in March 2018.

An almost three-decades long employment came to a halt in 2017 when former operations manager for Denny's Restaurants in New Zealand Cleitest Fernandez was dismissed by the company that owned the global food chain in New Zealand.

The dispute over whether or not he was fired was decided by Justice Mark Perkins in an Employment Court judgment released last month.

RNZ Companies who continue to require employees to work for no pay could face legal action. Complaints have been flowing in from businesses and public organisations across New Zealand, with tens of thousands of workers possibly involved.

Fernandez started working for Denny's Restaurants in New Zealand in 1988 as general manager of the Manukau restaurant.

But in late 1989 the company that owned Denny's Restaurants went into receivership. Fernandez was appointed to manage the New Zealand operations by the receivers, while they looked for buyers.

READ MORE:

* Former Denny's boss takes over store, changes name

* Underpaid car mechanic awarded $63000

* Company pays $25k for unfair dismissal

The company was sold to businessmen George Cannon and James Noble III, who set up Rappongi Excursions Limited to take over Denny's Restaurants NZ.

In 2000, Fernandez was promised a 10 per cent stake in the business for his hard work, but nothing came of it.

Then in 2005, at the 15th anniversary of Rappongi's ownership of Denny's New Zealand, it was announced Fernandez was to receive a 10 per cent shareholding in the business and this time he was presented with a letter, signed by Cannon and Noble III, that said: "effective April, 2000, you are the owner of 10 per cent of the operating company that is today part of Rappongi Excursions.

"The operating company is to be defined as the assets and liabilities of the company exclusive of the Wairau Park. Christchurch and Manukau properties."

A restructure was necessary to make Fernandez a shareholder and was meant to take place sometime in May 2005, but this never happened.

TORIKA TOKALAU-CHANDRA/STUFF An almost 30 year long employment came to a halt in 2017 when former operations manager for Denny's Restaurants in New Zealand Cleitest Fernandez was dismissed by the company that owned the global food chain in NZ.

Judge Perkins found Fernandez was entitled to the 10 per cent shareholding but because the restructuring to create a separate trading company did not take place, his entitlement would need to be through monetary payment.

Judge Perkins only made a decision on liability, with a decision on remedies for Fernandez still to come.

The Employment Court also found Fernandez was unjustifiably dismissed in 2017.

In 2016, Fernandez wanted to run his own restaurant.

Instead Rappongi decided Fernandez could own and operate a Denny's restaurant through a sub-franchise arrangement with the company.

Fernandez told the court he was led to believe he had approval from Denny's USA for the sub-franchise agreement.

While the restaurant operated as a Denny's sub-franchise, Fernandez continued to be an employee of Rappongi as operations manager of Denny's Restaurants NZ.

However, without Fernandez's knowledge Denny's USA told Rappongi it did not approve the sub-franchise agreement because he was not financially qualified to be a franchisee.

In May 2017, Fernandez met with Noble III who proposed an exit package of three months pay and $34,000 as his 10 per cent stake.

Fernandez was not happy with this, but accepted resignation on the basis there would be an operative sub-franchise agreement and another agreed exit plan.

Subsequently Fernandez met with Noble III's son, James Noble IV a couple of times to iron out the exit plan, but these meetings did not go well.

On June 15, 2017, Rappongi decided to terminate Fernandez's employment because he set up a competing restaurant while employed by Denny's, and the inability to agree to terms of a sub-franchise agreement.

Fernandez said he struggled to operate the Lincoln Road restaurant, rebranded as the "Lincoln Family Restaurant" and it went into liquidation in March last year.

Judge Perkins said Rappongi's actions were not of a fair and reasonable employer.

"The appropriate course, despite the disagreements which existed, would have been to enter into negotiations with Mr Fernandez so that steps he had taken in respect of the Lincoln Road restaurant could be considered as part of a package, so that he could leave with dignity and carry out his intention of running a restaurant on his own."

The court found that Rappongi let Fernandez run the Lincoln Road restaurant because both Nobel III and Noble IV were unable to.

Noble III was too ill to travel, and Noble IV had suffered an injury which meant he could not travel to New Zealand.

"This is why it was convenient that they keep Mr Fernandez on for the period it took to arrange for the business in New Zealand to be taken over by Mr Noble IV when he recovered from his injury and with the assistance of two former employees of Rappongi who were made directors.

"Once Rappongi was in the position to do that, it then started to raise the allegations against Mr Fernandez," judge Perkins said.

Rappongi filed a counterclaim stating that by Fernandez establishing a competing restaurant breached good faith, confidence and fidelity.

But judge Perkins did not find this as Noble III agreed to the Lincoln Road restaurant becoming a sub-franchised operation.

Noble III also knew of Fernandez's wish to have his own restaurant and kept Fernandez as an employee because the company needed him to run the New Zealand operations as he and his son couldn't due to illness.

Rappongi sought, but then withdrew, $30,000 in legal fees associated with Fernandez's arrest on fraud charges in 2015 and special damages totalling $62,299.

However, the charges against Fernandez were dropped and he was vindicated. As such, Rappongi had an obligation to reimburse him for legal fees and to account for bonuses he missed out on as a result of the action.

Judge Perkins said there was further accounting required on Rappongi's counterclaims.