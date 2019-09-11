Auckland company fined over botched demolition job which left neighbour trapped

Kate Paterson’s house in Pt Chevalier was damaged by the house next to her while it was been demolished.

An earth moving company has been fined $150,000 after a demolition gone wrong trapped a wheelchair user on her property and exposed workers to asbestos.

Quick Earth Moving Limited was sentenced for two breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday after the incident in December 2017.

The company attempted to use a digger to support a wall while a second digger was used to demolish a house in Point Chevalier.

AMANDA SAXTON/STUFF Emergency services had to build a ramp to free a wheelchair user from her back yard as her driveway was covered in debris.

However, the wall fell onto neighbour Kate Paterson's driveway, damaging the house and leaving Paterson, who has multiple sclerosis, trapped in her back yard.

READ MORE:

* Neighbour's chimney crashes through bedroom wall of wheelchair bound mum

* Auckland family slept at hotel after demolition hits their home

* Demolished house in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, was contaminated with asbestos

The wall also damaged a gas terminal, causing a leak and prompting evacuation by nearby properties. Emergency services were required to build a ramp to help Paterson evacuate.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Kate Paterson's house in Point Chevalier was damaged by the house next to her while it was being demolished.

The company also failed to consider management of the property which they suspected contained asbestos, WorkSafe principal advisor for asbestos Robert Birse said.

The lack of care prior to work commencing put workers, neighbours and the community at risk, he said.

"The company were completely out of their depth.

AMANDA SAXTON/STUFF Multiple sclerosis sufferer Kate Paterson and her family were unable to sleep in their home following the incident.

"The company should have hired someone with experience to identify whether asbestos was present and remove the asbestos before demolition commenced."

Birse said it was "extremely lucky" no one was injured or killed.

The judge imposed a publicity order over the company which required it to publish details of the offence on its website, including the consequences and penalty.

Quick Earth Moving Limited was also ordered to deliver a training seminar for those working in the construction and residential property development sectors, with emphasis on staff who spoke English as a second language, and a health and safety expert would be required to train all employees on the practical management of hazards and risk on the job.

It was ordered to pay reparations of $30,000 to the occupants of the neighbouring property.