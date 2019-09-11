'Tax on a tax': Mayor wants GST on rates returned to Aucklanders

Light rail to Auckland Airport could be on the way with an upgrade to Puhinui Station.

Mayor Phil Goff has renewed his call for the Government to spend GST taken from Aucklanders' rates in the region.

Infrastructure New Zealand has released poll results indicating 74 per cent of the industry supports a share of GST going back to councils.

Goff has long advocated for the return of GST on rates to Auckland to help fund the region's infrastructure projects.

"For three years I have been calling on the Government to return the GST that it charges on rates - which is essentially a tax on a tax - to Aucklanders to be invested in infrastructure to support growth," he said on Wednesday.

"Given Auckland's contribution to New Zealand's GDP and the fact we're projected to receive 55 per cent of the nation's total growth over the next decade, this would seem a fair step to take.

"Such a move would increase Auckland's revenue by $270 million a year, further broadening the revenue base to take pressure off ratepayers and more fairly share the cost of growth."

Earlier this year, Stuff revealed the region's transport projects face big funding gaps.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Auckland Mayor Phil Goff wants GST charged on Aucklanders' rates returned to the region.

Auckland Transport and Transport Minister Phil Twyford both insist the gap will be sorted.

"The projects will be completed, and we are working collaboratively through the issues," Auckland Transport chair Lester Levy told Stuff.

The Government has pledged $18 billion to Auckland transport projects over the next 10 years through the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP).

Goff said Auckland Council and its CCOs needed to keep investing to support growing infrastructure needs.

Ratepayers, however, could not be expected to "bear the full brunt of these costs".

"New funding mechanisms are badly needed," he added.

"I welcome Infrastructure NZ members' support for expanded local government funding options to enable councils to meet growing infrastructure costs, and I reiterate my call for the government to consider all options."

The Government has been approached for comment.