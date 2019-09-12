Concrete company increases site to cope with earthquake rebuild

A Kaikōura concrete company which expanded its site because of earthquake rebuild demands has applied for retrospective approval.

The retrospective resource consent application from Harmac Concrete Ltd was received by Kaikoura District Council in August last year, but has been delayed partly because of difficulties bringing in external experts.

The company has sought permission for extensions to its Kowhai Ford Rd site made since early 2017 in response to increased operations after the Kaikōura earthquake, particularly for the damaged State Highway 1.

The application said the original site covered an area of 7000m2, and the extension would increase the site to 35,000 m2. It stated that the company envisaged "an increased demand from the residential and commercial earthquake rebuild" in the coming year.

Harmac Concrete Ltd environmental consultant Rachel Vaughan said the extension was for earthquake rebuild activities, including pre-casting facilities and storage.

"The site has already been extended, and it's for a pre-cast concrete and storage yard - storage for road rebuild products, bridge beams, that sort of thing."

She said the rebuild operations were on on top of normal concrete batching activities around the town.

Harmac Concrete Ltd Harmac's hours of operation had increased from 5am-7pm to meet the timeline of the road rebuild, its resource application read.

"What's happening on the wider site is different to to the concrete batching activities that were happening initially," she said.

"In terms of activity there's more people on the site, there's different activities."

Increased activity had resulted in more storage, concrete and supply trucks, and workers, the application said. The hours of operation had also increased from 5am-7pm to meet the timeline of the state highway rebuild.

Vaughan said the delay in the resource consent process was also due to the state of the highway into Kaikoura.

Harmac Concrete Ltd Harmac Concrete Ltd has expanded its site to cope with increased operations after the Kaikōura earthquake.

"One of the delays in the resource consent was trying to get external input," she said.

"Trying to get relevant experts up to Kaikōura especially last year was really difficult. The roads weren't in a state to easily come up and down."

She was aware of two complaints from neighbours concerned about traffic noise and the visual impact of the yard extension.

Kaikōura District Council policy, strategy and district plan manager Matt Hoggard said the council had received a "small number' of complaints about noise and hours of operations of Harmac Concrete. It expected to receive a few submissions on the resource consent application.

Harmac Concrete Ltd The company's application said expanded site would also be used to support ongoing NCTIR (North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery) works through until the end of the year.

He said retrospective resource consents were common and followed the same process as a standard resource consent.

The application would be open to submission until September 20, but Vaughan said there had been no submissions yet.

The rebuild of State Highway 1 is expected to be completed by December 2020.