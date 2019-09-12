Yakka Demolition and farmer fined $50k for failing to properly dispose of demolition waste

The demolition waste was removed from Northland College in Kaikohe during its rebuild.

A demolition company and farmer have been fined more than $50,000 for failing to properly remove waste from a Northland school.

Auckland-based company Yakka Demolition, and farmer Jason Robert Bill, admitted charges related to the illegal burning of demolition waste and discharging contaminants on land, in a prosecution brought by Northland Regional Council.

The sentence was given to the defendants in the Environment Court by Judge Jeff Smith this week.

A council press release said the defendants removed materials from Kaikohe's Northland College during its rebuild in 2017.

READ MORE:

* Peter Yealands ordered to pay $18,000 after polluting Marlborough stream with grape marc

* Farmer fined for giving a false name after effluent leak

* Farmers fined thousands over water pollution

* Manaia farmer slapped with $50,000 fine for effluent breach

Yakka Demolition removed material from the college and Bill owned the land where waste materials were placed, it said.

The demolition company pleaded guilty to burning demolition waste between August 5 and August 10, 2017 and discharging contaminants between April 26, 2016 and August 2, 2017.

The media release said Bill admitted charges of "permitting contravention, permitting a discharge of contaminants from open burning between 5 [August] and 10 August, 2017 and permitting the discharge of contaminants on to land".

It said Bill claimed to have been approached about using his land for the disposal of untreated timber.

Judge Smith said there was no evidence he was aware of the contents of the waste, which included untreated plywood, medium density fibrewood, treated timber, painted wood, chipboard, plastic, metals and coated wire.

Smith said there was no suggestion of any significant environmental effects long-term "but clearly the discharge of fumes from burning plastics, paint and the like can release toxic fumes into the environment", the media release said.

Bill was fined a total of $14,400 and was ordered to pay $260 court costs.

The media release said Smith viewed Yakka Demolition's conduct as of "moderate seriousness, a case of wilful blindness rather than deliberate intention to breach the regional rules".

Considering the company's previous good conduct, its remorse and assistance to the council, the judge fined it $24,000 for land discharge and $12,000 for air discharge, and $130 court costs.

Northland Regional Council manager Colin Dall said the case was a good reminder to landowners who allow such activities on their land that they still have a responsibility to ensure they are conducted lawfully.