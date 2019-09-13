ChristchurchNZ to Apple: Please teach Siri te reo

Anton Matthews explains why he's passionate about normalising te reo Māori in New Zealand.

A $4500 advertisement in a California newspaper asking Apple to teach voice assistant Siri te reo has been described as an international publicity stunt.

Tourism and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ ran the half-page ad on page B11 in Friday's Mercury News – a Silicon Valley newspaper.

Ekant Veer, associate professor of marketing at University of Canterbury, said the advertising was "a nice piece of marketing" but "a bit weird".

123RF Siri, the virtual assistant incorporated into many Apple devices, understands and speaks 21 of the world's most widely spoken languages.

Written as an open letter from New Zealand to Apple chief executive Tim Cook, the advertisement is in both te reo Māori and English.

Starting with congratulating the computer and phone company on its "nifty" new products launched this week, it then asks Cook to "sort out an issue for us".

ChristchurchNZ The half-page advertisement placed by ChristchurchNZ in Mercury News, a Californian newspaper.

"So what's our issue? Siri doesn't speak te reo Māori! Bit of a shame we reckon. Te reo is an official language here and this week ... we celebrate it! Tino pai, nē? Pretty cool eh?"

The letter continues: "We've got pretty mint scenery down here, but we're also super keen on inclusivity. He whānau kotahi tātou. We are all family."

It then asks Cook to "jump in and fix" the Siri issue, offering to help if needed, and signs off Ōtautahi Christchurch, New Zealand.

ChristchurchNZ called the move an "international stunt".

The agency's brand and communication manager, Tim Loftus, said the advertisement was "part of our broader global positioning of Ōtautahi Christchurch as a progressive and inclusive city driving social change".

APPLE/SUPPLIED Tim Cook on stage at Apple’s announcement of new products this week.

The aim was to "be bold, explore something new, push the boundaries".

"ChristchurchNZ didn't want to just follow suit during this year's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori," he said.

Veer was not convinced of its value to Christchurch.

"Anything that promotes te reo is fantastic, but whether this is a way to do that, or to promote Christchurch, it's hard to know. It's a bit weird.

"It doesn't mention specifically why Christchurch is a leader in the field of te reo. I don't know how much it pushes Ōtautahi Christchurch or whether it would draw people to here. But I could be wrong."

Loftus said with a daily Silicon Valley readership of 310,000, the newspaper was "read by the world's tech elite".

Tim Loftus, of Christchurch NZ, says the aim was to "be bold, explore something new, push the boundaries".

"We want to see te reo Māori recognised worldwide as an important part of New Zealand culture, and having Siri speak it would be a big step forward."

There had been "no word yet" from Cook, he said.

ChristchurchNZ is owned and mainly funded by the city council and last year paid 12 out of its 75 full-time staff between $100,000 to $325,000.

Its brief is to help the city and region get the most of opportunities in tourism, business, promotions, events and economic development.

Veer said the advertisement was probably an inexpensive way to get a message out. But he doubted that the advertisement would either encourage someone to "jump on a plane and visit", or convince Apple to add te reo to Siri.

"If that was the aim, ChristchurchNZ would have written to them directly."