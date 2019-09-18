A new fund investing in land and property aims to capture some of NZ's $300b in term deposits

A new fund investing in land, wineries and other property is pitched at investors who have $300 billion invested in term deposits.

The new Private Land & Property Fund, which is two years old and has $50 million of assets under management, has been listed on the New Zealand sharemarket by Booster Financial Services.

Booster chairman Paul Foley made a strong pitch to retail investors at the launch of the fund.

"We strongly believe that the fund is a very important investment option, particularly in the current low-interest climate."

Booster's Tahi Fund has also invested in Nelson's Waimea Estates.

"Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has talked about this very issue, asking savers to look at alternatives to long-term deposits."

"We are pioneering a new category for retail investors. "

It would provide them with a unique property investment option made up of productive provincial and rural New Zealand land, Foley said.

The minimum investment is $1000.

The fund is currently invested in North and South Island vineyard properties.

"Further horticulture properties are in the pipeline. Investments are likely to broaden over time, and may be supplemented with industrial, commercial and retail properties," Foley said.

SUPPLIED Allan Yeo is the founder and managing director of Booster Financial Services. He set up the company in 1998.

The fund had for two years delivered returns to investors of 11.1 per cent before tax, greater than the target 8 per cent, he said.

"The Private Land and Property Fund offers an alternative to term deposits. Having a wider range of opportunities is good for investors.

"It is important that investors have a good source of returns and a good level of diversity, which will help their portfolio's resilience. We think more people should know about this. That's why we are listing this fund and opening it up to more investors," Foley said at the launch.

Listing on the sharemarket provided the daily liquidity of the open market, allowing investors to cash up when they wanted to, he said.

Booster believed investors would choose to divert some of the $300b currently sitting in term deposits to the fund, he said.

"We have seen the challenges low interest rates create for savers," Foley said.

"The Private Land and Property Fund is the company's response. It connects savers with income-generating land investments and the lower volatility of unlisted property."

It is Booster's first public listing.

It has two other specialist investment funds. One is Booster Tahi LP which invests in New Zealand businesses, predominantly operating on land owned by the Private Land and Property Fund.

The other is NZ Innovation Booster investing in university intellectual property in conjunction with Victoria University of Wellington.

Booster was formed in 1998 as Grosvenor Financial Services Group by Allan Yeo who is now the managing director of Booster Financial Services. Before 1998 he held senior banking roles with Barclays Bank PLC in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The fund is a Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE), taxed at 28 per cent, and aims to generate annual long-term returns of about 8 per cent before tax after all fees and on a seven-year investment timeframe.

"We are positive for the future of the Private Land and Property Fund as we see the productive sector in New Zealand as full of opportunities," Foley said.

The fund is a managed investment scheme and run by Booster Investment Management who will invest the fund's money and charge the fund a fee, estimated to be 4.71 per cent a year. The fund is supervised by Public Trust.

Booster manages $3b across its range of KiwiSaver and investment funds, most of which have an investment in its specialist funds.