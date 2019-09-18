Lord of the Rings screen grant could be precious for Amazon

Amazon and its billionaire founder Jeff Bezos could receive a subsidy worth more than $300 million from Kiwi taxpayers for producing the Lord of the Rings television series here, the ACT Party says.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced on Wednesday that Amazon Studios would base the production in New Zealand, after months of speculation, saying it was "fantastic news" for the screen industry and the economy.

But ACT leader David Seymour said Amazon could be in line for a refund of up to $375m through the Screen Production Grant, based on the series costing an expected $1.5 billion.

Amazon is 16 per cent-owned by Bezos, who owns Amazon shares worth US$107 billion (NZ$170b), making him the world's richest man, ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

"It defies belief that a left-wing government would line the pockets of Jeff Bezos at the expense of ordinary taxpayers," Seymour said.

"Even worse, the return to New Zealand on one dollar of spending through the Screen Production Grant could be as low as 70 cents.

"Labour and National have been locked in a costly race to the bottom to secure TV and movie productions and the photo opportunities that come with them," he said.

The Screen Production Grant, as it has applied since 2014, allows "eligible international productions" to receive a cash grant equivalent to up to 25 per cent of their eligible budgets.

Not all spending necessarily qualifies for the rebate.

Exclusions included fees and expenses for crew and staff who work on productions for less than two weeks, and services provided for local productions from outside New Zealand.

It is understood Amazon has not been offered any incentives separate to the Screen Production Grant to film the series in New Zealand, but Economic Development Minister Phil Twford has been contacted for comment and confirmation.

The television series has been touted as the most expensive in history.

The base rate of the Screen Production Grant is 20 per cent, but a "5 per cent uplift" can be available for productions deemed to have "a significant economic benefit".

Economic consultancy Sapere Research said that between 2014 and 2017 the scheme generated "economic benefits" worth twice the value of the grants it handed out, in a report produced for the Culture and Heritage Ministry and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

But the Treasury questioned whether Sapere had over-estimated the benefits by taking a "short term view", in a memo that was released last year.

The Treasury argued instead that the benefits of the screen grants were "uncertain" and they might be costing the country overall.