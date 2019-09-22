Labour shortage has growers seeking quick boost to overseas worker cap

Growers facing staffing shortages are calling for a new cap on overseas workers to be announced as soon as possible.

Kaikōura MP and National's immigration spokesman Stuart Smith said 12 recognised seasonal employers (RSE) have sent an open letter to the Minister of Immigration Iain Lees-Galloway, calling for an announcement on the RSE cap earlier than November.

It comes after an announcement that New Zealand strawberries and other Kiwi produce, which have earlier harvests, are at risk of rotting to the ground because of a labour shortage.

The RSE scheme sees overseas workers, generally from the Pacific Islands, employed in the horticulture and viticulture industry.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said currently regions such as Central Otago, Marlborough and Nelson don't have access to enough workers locally to meet the demands of employers.

"Despite these worker shortages, these regions receive less of an allocation under the RSE scheme than regions with more accessibility to local labour," Smith said.

"Workers should be allocated based on the needs of businesses and the availability of local labour, not on a regional basis."

The cap has grown from 8000 in 2009 to 12,850 last year. Overseas workers are only allowed to fill jobs Kiwis can not fill.

Smith said the Lees-Galloway should increase the cap by a minimum of 1500 workers to ensure that businesses demands for more workers are met.

Lees-Galloway said he was sympathetic to providing the cap earlier, and the Government was considering options and would make an announcement soon.

"The scheme has been running for 12 years – over the nine years National was in power they did nothing, so we take their comment with a grain of salt," the minister said.

He said the cap had only been announced before September once in its history.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens says its well known that the South Island has labour shortages.

Last year the cap was increased by 1750 to reflect the increased demand from growers needing help from migrant labour.

"While most of our harvest is picked by New Zealanders, migrant labour can certainly help and we are working to make it easier for our growers to get the help they need," Lees-Galloway said.

He said the Government was also addressing regional skills shortages in other ways, including a just announced new streamlined temporary work visa process to help around 25-30,000 businesses fill skills shortages.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said they had consistently called for transparency on Immigration New Zealand's cap and its requirements for RSE workers.

"We want all the criteria fully known so there are no surprises," Pickens said.

For example, workers must meet health and character requirements and provide evidence of arrangements to leave New Zealand at the end of their stay.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Smith said regions such as Marlborough have labour shortages but receive less allocation of workers under the RSE scheme.

Pickens said it was well known that the South Island had labour shortages, so it would be good if that was recognised in the amount of workers allocated to Marlborough contractors.

Thornhill Horticulture and Viticulture Ltd owner Richard Bibby said the call to have the announcement made earlier was about "logistics".

"We can't get these workers overnight, the later the cap is announced the less chance we have for recruitment to go smoothly," Bibby said.

The process of recruiting involved ensuring overseas workers had a police check and medical examination. Sorting visas and passports took time too, Bibby said.

For viticulture, Bibby said they needed to start recruiting by the third week of October for the summer season.